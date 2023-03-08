Nowell earns third-team All-America Honors from The Sporting News





MANHATTAN, Kan. Senior Markquis Nowell became Kansas State’s first All-American in a decade on Tuesday morning (March 7) when selected to the third team by The sports news. Seniorbecame Kansas State’s first All-American in a decade on Tuesday morning (March 7) when selected to the third team by The sports news. Nowell was joined by Iowas on the third team Kris MurrayKentucky Oscar Tshiebwememphis’ Kendrick Davis and North Carolina Armando Bacot. The first team consisted of Purdue’s Zach EdeyIndianas Trayce Jackson DavisKansas’ Jalen WilsonAlabama Brandon Miller and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme. The second team was made up of UCLAs Jaime Jacques, Jr.that of Arizona Azoulas TubelisHouston Marcus SasserPenn State Jalen Picket and Marquette’s Tyler Kolek. Nowell is the first Wildcat to earn All-America honors since then Rodney McGruder was an honorable mention by the AP in 2013. He is the ninth player in school history to pass The sports news and the first since then Jacob Pullen earned third team honors in 2011. The accolades kept piling up for the 5-foot-7, 160-pound point guard from Harlem, NY, who was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award on March 6, one day after being selected for the All-Big 12 First Team and the All-Defensive Team by the league coaches. The three-time Big 12 Player of the Week and consensus National Player of the Week on January 9 has also been chosen on the Midseason National Player of the Year Watch Lists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, John R. Wooden Award, and the Naismith Award. Nowell averages 17 points on 37.6 percent (146 of 388) from the field, including 35.6 percent (74 of 208) from the 3-point range and 88.5 percent (162 of 183) from the free throw line to go along with a Big 12-best 7.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 36.4 minutes per game. He ranks in the top 3 of the Big 12 in 13 categories, including tops in assists (238), assists/game, free throws made (162) and attempts (183), free throw percentage, steals (76), steals/ game and minutes. Nowell finished Big 12 game, finishing first in 6 categories including scoring (19.5 ppg.), 3-point field goals/game (2.8), assists (7.2 apg.), steals (2.8 spg.), free throw percentage (91.1), and minutes (38.8 mpg.). Nowell ranks third nationally in assists/game (7.7 apg.) and total assists (238), while ranking in the top 20 in 5 other categories, including fifth in steals (76), eighth in steals /game (2.5 spg.), 13th in free throws made (162), 19th in minutes/game (36.3), and 20th in free throw percentage. He has 8 games this season with 10 or more assists, while having 7 double-doubles (points/assists), including the school’s first 30-10 double-double with 32 points and 14 assists in the win over No. 19/16 Baylor on January 7. K-State has retired from the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the No. 3 seed to play the No. 6 seed and No. 22/22 TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) at 8:30 p.m. , CT on Thursday. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

