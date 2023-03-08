Connect with us

DCW vs UPW, WPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi beats UP by 42 runs

  • March 7, 2023
    11:09 PM (ACTUAL)
    Posted by Varun Malik

    And Delhi won the match by 42 runs. Brilliant from Meg Lanning’s team as they go undefeated in the tournament. They were once again dominant in the night. First with the bat, as they scored a huge 211 on the board. UP was on the back foot for most of the chase with wickets falling and no batsman going big when needed. Jonassen and Kapp put UP staggering at 31/3 as the big fish Healy ran back. Navgire, Sehrwat also finished early as they struggled more. McGrath was very good with her offense, but she found no partners as the Warriorz took a loss here. It was a pleasure to bring this game to you, hope you enjoyed it too. Until next time!