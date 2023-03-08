DCW vs UPW, WPL 2023 Highlights: Delhi beats UP by 42 runs







Posted by Varun Malik Delhi wins by 42 runs And Delhi won the match by 42 runs. Brilliant from Meg Lanning’s team as they go undefeated in the tournament. They were once again dominant in the night. First with the bat, as they scored a huge 211 on the board. UP was on the back foot for most of the chase with wickets falling and no batsman going big when needed. Jonassen and Kapp put UP staggering at 31/3 as the big fish Healy ran back. Navgire, Sehrwat also finished early as they struggled more. McGrath was very good with her offense, but she found no partners as the Warriorz took a loss here. It was a pleasure to bring this game to you, hope you enjoyed it too. Until next time!









Posted by Varun Malik McGrath continues her game Meanwhile, McGrath continues her show and has passed the 50-point mark. She hits some crucial points and narrows the loss margin.









Posted by Varun Malik Jonassen gets another one Jonassen has another one because Devika got caught.









Posted by Varun Malik Need 99 of 24 And the Capitals killed this game. Despite some spark from McGrath, Warriorz haven’t had much to show in recent overs. They need 99 from 24 games and it’s almost over for them.









Posted by Varun Malik UP face gigantic task UP represents a new task, as it now takes more than 16 years









Posted by Varun Malik Deepti goes back And Shikha Pandey has Deepti Sharma’s wicket. A brilliant long-term dive catch from Radha









Posted by Varun Malik McGrath leading attack McGrath leads the charge and sweetly beats them.









Posted by Varun Malik Deepti struggles Deepti is currently struggling and the Capitals have narrowed them down to 33/3 after 6 overs.









Posted by Varun Malik Kapp gets Sehrawat And now Kapp strikes. Sehrawat has tipped it and the wicket-keeper takes it. UP is currently imploding.









Posted by Varun Malik Jonassen gets Healy, Navgire And here’s the first wicket. Jonassen got the wicket early from UP captain Healy. She threw that far from her and Healy got a top edge to offside









Posted by Varun Malik Healy is off to a good start Healy has made an expressive start. Meanwhile, Sehrawat struggles to keep up with the flow.









Posted by Varun Malik Heal from the target with limits And we’re back with the chase as Healy announced herself in the first two balls itself. She cracked two fours off the first two balls. Kapp bowls over the opening.









Posted by Varun Malik DCW finished well at 211/4 And Capitals has scored a good total of 211 points on board. Well put up by Lanning as she made 70 before Jemimah cashed in to take Capitals past 200. This is a good surface to hit, but the Warriorz will have to punch out and without the power of Grace Harris this could be trickier. Lanning has the orange cap now and she’s been brilliant. Back in a minute with the chase.









Posted by Varun Malik DCW look for a good finish A couple of drop catches in the past overs. Jonassen and Rodrigues make up with the former as an aggressor. Can they get 200?









Posted by Varun Malik Second timeout, UPW tries to pull DCW back DCW is sailing well, but UPW is taking wickets to keep them in check. The capitals go around 10 runs and are ready for a big total. Can UPW pull off any more runs here?









Posted by Varun Malik Capsey walks back And as we can see, Capsey has been sent back by Ismail. When she got up she didn’t get the timing and was caught on covers as the Capitals are now 4 down.









Posted by Varun Malik Capsey runs DCW well Capsey is going well and is standing out right now. She’s hit a few boundaries and DCW is leading the way right now.









Posted by Varun Malik Rajeshwari strikes, Lanning goes back And Lanning has been rejected. Rajeshwari has the DCW captain’s prized wicket. Was thrown to a good length and probably rushed to the batter as she wanted to cut it offside. Beats Lanning and she’s packing.









Posted by Varun Malik Ecclestone causes Kapp, DC to cross 100 And Kapp was caught halfway through. Ecclestone gets the wicket while Deepti takes a nice high catch. Was thrown at full length, Kapp got off the ground and wanted to clear the field. Couldn’t time it when the ball went up and Deepti does the rest. DC has passed 100 as Lanning continues her attack.









Posted by Varun Malik The game resumes And, we’re back. Kapp watches the first ball as Deepti resumes the action with her ball.









Posted by Varun Malik Covers are off And there you go with the happy news. The covers are off and the super soppers are at work on the floor. The performance starts at 8:30 p.m









Posted by Varun Malik No overs are lost until 1 hour We don’t lose more than 1 hour. If the match starts on or before 9:10 PM, we will get a full match as 1 hour will be held as a provision to extend. Doesn’t look too heavy and will clear up quickly.









Posted by Varun Malik Rain stops the game It is raining in Navi Mumbai and the play has been halted. Capitals would be disappointed to walk back, as it went so well. Their Captain Lanning pulled out all the sails with another fifty, and Kapp watched closely too.









Posted by Varun Malik Lanning comes with fifty Meg Lanning raised another fifty and she plays her shots well. This is a nice paced innings and she peaks at the right time. Even after Shafali’s wicket, Lanning and Kapp keep the flow of runs going. Is there another Lanning special in the shop? Time will tell. It’s time out









Posted by Varun Malik McGrath gets first wicket And Tahlia McGrath has found the breakthrough. It’s Shafali running back as Kiran Navgire gets a bang on a deep square leg.









Posted by Varun Malik DCW goes past 50 Another 50-run stand for the DC openers. They punish the bad deliveries and take no risks. Good show from DCW. Meanwhile, UPW is still looking for a wicket. After 6 overs DCW has scored 62/0 and is now firing runs









Posted by Varun Malik Good start for Delhi A great start for Delhi. They get fruits from the bad balls. Some balls swing, but these two limit the risks well. Ismail is brought in for her third over in the power play, but she goes for runs in this over









Posted by Varun Malik Lanning, Shafali are looking for a strong start The openers would give them a solid start, as they gave them in their first game against RCB. Shabnim and Anjali open the bowling attack.









Posted by Varun Malik DCW team Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris









Posted by Varun Malik The UPW team Alyssa Healy (w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad









Posted by Varun Malik Meg Lanning at the pitch I don’t care what we would do first. The wicket looks very good and will be the same throughout the game. We go with the same XI. We must start well, because it is a new day and. It will be a great challenge for us.









Posted by Varun Malik Alyssa Healy at the pitch We’re going bowling first. Little green on the surface and that is rare in India. We made a big call, Grace Harris is out and Ismail is standing in for her. We’ve made an impact call and hopefully Ismail will do that tonight. We have some talented local Indian players and that is good for us. The faith within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a Delhi good side.









Posted by Varun Malik UP chooses to bowl, Harris sits down UP won the coin toss and elected to bowl first. Surprisingly, Grace Harris, the hero of the previous match, is sitting outside and Shabnim Ismail enters.









Posted by Varun Malik Pitch conditions It’s a change of pitch and that makes 48 yards on one side and 60 yards on the other. There was a bit of rain around, 28 degrees and a bit of humidity. It’s a new pitch and the bowlers will have to figure out what to do. Also looks green and will have something for the fast bowlers. There’s a lot more waving here than in the Brabourne.









Posted by Varun Malik Delhi bumps into UP It is the clash of the two Australian captains Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy as Delhi Capitals women face UP Warriorz women at DY Patil Sports Academy. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi vs UP match in the WPL 2023. Both teams have won their first matches of the tournament. As the Capitals pulled off a big win over RCB, Warriorz found some late fireworks from Grace Harris to cross the line against GG. The Capitals were number one as their top four played, while Warriorz only had a few players raise their hands. It’s going to be a game today. So grab your seats, because I, Varun Malik, will be walking with you in this evening game on Tuesday.









