Women’s tennis wins both weekly WCC Awards





MALIBU, California For the fourth time this spring, and for the second consecutive week, the #7 Pepperdine women’s tennis program has won both the weekly awards from the West Coast Conference and Savanna Broadus was named the WCC singles player of the week while she and Earning Janice were named the doubles team of the week in the competition. #19 Broadus (Carrollton, Texas) had another dominant week in singles, defeating a pair of ranked foes in Michigan’s then #55 Lily Jones and Oklahoma State’s then #107 Alana Wolfberg to help the Waves to a pair of ranked victories in Malibu. In the two ranked games, Broadus only dropped eight games in total. The sophomore is now 8-0 this double season and 21-2 this school year. Broadus and Tjen (Jakarta, Indonesia) are the top ranked doubles in the country, winning a pair of matches this weekend, including one against the country’s then No. 2 doubles team, to help Pepperdine take two doubles points and beat # 5 Michigan and #35 Oklahoma State. The pair’s 7–5 victory over #2 Jaedan Brown and Michigan’s Kari Miller was the duo’s career-highest win. The 2022 ITA All-Americans are now 8-1 combined this double season and 23-2 overall this school year. This is the second weekly singles award for Broadus, the first coming on February 14 and the sixth weekly doubles award for the pair dating from last year. The Waves won the WCC weekly awards on January 15, February 14 and February 28. This is the fourth weekly double award for Broadus and Tjen this spring. Pepperdine returns to action on Saturday, March 11 when the Waves visit #36 USC. The first service is at 12 noon TO FOLLOW: Follow @WavesTennis on Facebook and Twitter for instant updates, results and more. Visit pepperdinewaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.

