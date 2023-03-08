Fantasy Hockey Mailbag: NHL Trade Deadline, Dawson Mercer Fever, A Goalkeeper To Target, And More

So there was an NHL deadline on Friday. While the day itself was a bit on the dull side, there was a lot of player movement in the two weeks leading up to it. And that, of course, has fantasy implications. That’s why we’re here to answer some questions (and we’ll be back to our regular programming on Friday).

I’m getting Dawson Mercer fever and inexplicably he’s still available. We have shallow benches in my league and the only player on my roster I can drop is PLD. Thoughts?

Mercer playing on the wing in the Devils’ top six is ​​the best position for him to be in, and he’s clearly doing well alongside Nico Hischier. It’s an excellent pickup with one drawback: it’s not on PP1 in New Jersey. I’d say yes if I picked him up, although I’m not sure if that should come at the expense of Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is having a good season himself.

I’m in a league of 16 teams with big rosters where pretty much all of the top nine forwards are seeded. Carrier-Stephenson-Kessel has been on a very high event line that has generated many fouls. With Will Carrier’s injury, do you have any concerns about a possible dip in Amanda’s brother’s production? He has become very quiet in recent weeks after a strong January.

I think Amanda’s brother is always streaky, so that’s a flaw in his game. The strong point is that Chandler Stephensons is still in the middle and fast forward reliable on both ends of the ice. But Paul Cotters a clear downgrade from Will Carrier. I’d try to add somewhere else in Vegas, whether it’s Stephenson himself, Mike Amado, Ivan Barbashev or Reilly Smith. If none of them are available, watch the line very closely and drop Kessel when he eventually gets cold.

Do you believe Nico Hischier has the advantage to be worthy of a 2023/24 goalkeeper slot?

Yes absolutely.

Shayna, my core forward group seems pretty locked in with Eichel, Hintz (both seem to be coming out of the slump), Meier, Tavares and Mt. Tage. But I have to play eight forwards, and my other options are Backlund, Bratt, DuBois (slumped badly since I traded for him), Horvat (same thing), Reinhart (still can’t seem to get anything major going) and Huberdeau, who I just can’t take it anymore. In fact, he may be off my squad by the time you read this, as I either have to get Adam Boqvist off IR and make a corresponding roster move, or drop him. (If DuBois is still dealing with anything, I might just move him to IR.)

So my question is, who are my best bets for the rest of the year? I think of Bratt, Horvat and Reinhart, but it doesn’t give me a good feeling. Or is there someone who can target the FA market? The league counts the normal stats plus hits/blocks/PIMs. Thank you!

Bratt is definitely number one here. I would say Backlund has been consistently strong on both sides, so he’s consistently good. I think Dubois will eventually come out of his slump, and so will Horvat, especially if Barzal returns. Sam Reinhart I’ve been talking about all season, it may feel like he’s the player to consider quitting, especially considering where he currently stands in the lineup.

Why did I cling to Matt Murray all this time?

Don’t know. Please tell me you have IR slots hah.

With Barkov gone, I had a chance to pick up Mercer two weeks ago.

Now everyone on my team is healthy and I have to drop one player.

My options: Mercer, Kyrou, Batherson or Toffoli.

Who should I drop?

Probably Toffoli or Kyrou. The Pesky Sens are hot and have more support with Jakob Chychrun. Mercer can’t and won’t stop scoring. The Flames feel like they’re burning up and going the wrong way in Toffoli’s minutes, so there’s an argument there.

Via Hockey Viz

But maybe it’s even stronger when you watch Kyrous five-on-five minutes.

Via Hockey Viz

Would you ever consider running a competition for readers here or here? listeners of Too Many Men? My current competition sucks the fun out of everything. I would love the chance to play a fantasy expert like you!

I’ve never thought about it, but I can think about it.

***Editor’s Note: Shayna isn’t just a fantasy expert. BACK TO BACK TITLES!!***

Hockey Writer of the Year

Shayna Goldman@hayyyshayyy FSWA (@FSWA) February 23, 2023

Korpisalo or Adin Hill? I’m not worried because I have a tandem of F. Andersen and Saros, but both are currently available in my league.

It’s hard for me to answer this because we did No idea of ​​use for both. Will Joonas Korpisalo be the 1A or 1B? Will Jonathan Quick eat minutes in Adin Hills? There is an argument for either one at this point, assuming they rotate fairly with their partner. Korpisalo has had a very strong season in a terrible team, what is he doing with an average team? And Hill has held out with Logan Thompson injured, so credit to him too.

I know it’s a bit early, but I’m in a deep goalkeeping league with 16 teams and five goalkeepers each. The scoring categories are: G, A, fow, +/- PPG, SOG, and TOI. It is also split into C, LW and RW.

Quinn Hughes, Fox and Crosby are locks but have to keep two of Bratt, Stutzle and Zegras. Who do I keep?

Jesper Bratt and Tim Sttzle, without a doubt.

How do you see Hellebuyck, Andersen and Samsonov going the rest of the way? I can only start 2 out of 3.

Connor Hellebuyck is having a fantastic season so always support him. Frederick Andersen also looks great. He has a lot of support for the Hurricanes. Ilya Samsonov is the biggest wild card of the three for his overall career to date; he is playing really well this season and thinks he will get his best defensive support of the season.

How much do you look at the percentage of players rostered when choosing between two outside the exemption wire?

Deeper leagues, I’m watching. Shallow leagues, I don’t, because I know there will be other high percentage players available who probably shouldn’t be.

Reinhart worth keeping at this point?! He’s still on top, but he’s been pushed back to the third line. Options on the waiver include Zacha, McCann, Barbashev maybe?

Jared McCann might be the best option, but I wouldn’t turn down Ivan Barbshev on that Vegas top line either.

I’m hungry for keepers; should i get thompson out of vegas how much will he play when he comes back

But who knows when will be back, and whether Jonathan Quick eats up his playing time. Look to Adin Hill in Vegas instead, if you can. But the goalkeeper we should try to acquire when he is available: Filip Gustavsson.

Are there any meaningful estimates of standard errors or standard deviation as journalists and fans throw around statistics like expected goals or goals-saved-above-expected? For example, it would be useful to know if I should pay attention to whether a goaltender GSAx is within the expected variability, or if something else is going on.

It is not a problem if a keeper performs as expected. A goalie may not have a challenging workload and nothing spectacular to do. Or a busier keeper might be doing enough to stay afloat and be average, but not be the top keeper in the league. Those players can still give you strong numbers. Remember that GSax does not consider the standard goalkeeper categories of shot quality in fantasy. So suppose a goaltender continues to allow what are counted as low-risk shots, and that’s what hurts his GSAx. It may not affect his save percentage that much. On the other hand, suppose a goalscorer scores at just the right pace as expected, that could be a very good thing! If they’re way above expectations aside from the best shooters, that may not be sustainable. Falling far short of expectations can also be telling; for someone like Alex DeBrincat, that’s usually a sign that they’re going to be off soon. For others, it may show that they’re just not the best finishers.

During the regular season, I always start with my best players, no matter how many games they have scheduled. How do you balance a good player with two games versus an average player with four games in the playoffs?

Good players are always ahead, but in the playoffs (especially when the final is two weeks away) frequency can be key. The thing to also look at is the schedule: will that player actually be in your lineup on the nights they’re in action? If you have a full lineup and they’re benched, that should also be a consideration.

With the trade deadline passed and the race for Bdard about to go into hyperdrive, would you recommend staying away from players on teams at the bottom of the leaderboard?

I think there’s still value for Detroit players and non-playoff teams of that ilk. Vancouver and the #NewCoachEffect could also be good for the better players. But should you stay away from teams like the Ducks, outside of Troy Terry? Probably. The same goes for the Predators.

Approaching the end of the season and having to start thinking about goalkeepers. I might have a funny situation between Jack Eichel or Tage Thompson. Whose floor/ceiling is higher in a standard points competition?

The spice! We love this. Okay, honestly, when we talk about moving forward, maybe I’m leaning with Tage Thompson because he is the man in Buffalo, and that team is only going up from here. Vegas has to keep weakening their roster to manage their messy cap situation.

If Konecny ​​comes from IR, who should I drop: Wild Bill, Bertuzzi or Batherson. (Banger League)

Definitely not Tyler Bertuzzi or Drake Batherson. So probably Wild Bill.

Looking ahead to the playoffs, is Bowen Byram worth staying back even with Makar as Colorado plays on so many light nights? Points of comparison are like Seider or Seth Jones

What about depth Buffalo forwards like Quinn and Olofsson? I’m not sure if Tuch will be back

Byram could be, but you don’t get PP1 usage. I wouldn’t keep Seth Jones though and would probably stay with Byram.

As for Buffalo’s depth up front, I prefer Jack Quinn to Victor Olofsson because he has a bit more variety in his game.

How much do you tinker with your team during the playoffs? Want to maximize your number of games? Or do you stick with whoever brought you there?

I have about 1-2 spots on my roster that I want to tinker with throughout the season, and that includes the playoffs. There’s a little less risk of dropping a big player that won’t help you if you’re up against a wall, or it’s the very last week, especially if your opponent doesn’t have many perks left to use.

What are the most essential analyzes we should look at when evaluating a player for fantasy purposes? How do we determine if a player’s pace is sustainable or not?

Shooting percentage plus individual shot speed and projected target speed are very useful.

Gostisbehere or Bouchard, rest of the season?

Gostisbehere, I think, is going to crush it with the hurricanes. That said, I think Evan Bouchard is considering his chances on PP1 and stability on his pair (will talk more about this in Friday’s column, I think).

Is Tyler Bertuzzi worth picking up for the rest of the season?

Without a doubt he was worth it before being traded since returning from that last injury, even more so now.

