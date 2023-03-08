Cecilia Yeung and Daryl Hung on making love and making in the big city

They were two of Hong Kong’s top young athletes. Now they’re the newest It couple in town. Daryl Hung, table tennis pro turned dentist, and Cecilia Yeung, the city’s favorite high jumper, get together to talk about relationships, growing up together, and how they continue to support each other.

When Daryl Hung trained as a table tennis professional at the Hong Kong Sports Institute, his dorm room overlooked the athletics. That was the first time he had seen Cecilia Yeung, a top athlete at the time and Hong Kong’s most famous high jumper. Was Hung sitting in the spectators’ stands watching her workout, or was he trying to bump into Yeung in the dining room? “Not at all,” Yeung exclaims. “He sent me a friend request on Facebook and I almost declined.”

That was more than 10 years ago, before the advent of dating apps, when social media was still a means of catching up with friends and family, and the term “influencer” was still in its infancy. “It’s nothing against Daryl,” says Yeung. “I just didn’t really know who he was and thought maybe he accidentally added me on Facebook. But then we started chatting and one day he asked for my number.”

It was still all just friendly though, Yeung points out. “Some days Daryl wouldn’t even reply to my messages.”

Here, hung in chips, sheepishly. “I was trying so hard to extend our conversations at the time, so I would sometimes wait until the next day before answering and it felt like we had been talking for a lot longer.”

Daryl Hung and Cecilia Yeung wear outfits from Aim higher club

It’s a typical love story, for two not-so-typical teenagers. Because Yeung and Hung were top athletes and trained at the top institute for their sport when they started dating. Many of their dates revolved around their workout schedules, and Yeung remembers Hung taking her to the doctor when she injured herself and then sharing a meal together. I ask how her first date was. “That may have been the first,” they tell me.

Yeung would set a Hong Kong record in 2017, when she jumped 1.88 meters and continued her professional journey, while Hung found success elsewhere – he now practices dentistry after quitting table tennis and going back to school.

“I played table tennis professionally for two years before I retired,” says Hung. “At that point it wasn’t a hard decision because I felt my heart wasn’t in it anymore. When I started training at the Sports Institute, I naturally dreamed of going to all kinds of international competitions. But table tennis is the national sport and there is a lot of competition, also among themselves. When I told my family I wanted to go back to academia, they were very supportive.”

Was Yeung also supportive? Yeung’s own journey has not been without struggle, and the athlete’s personal motto has always been one of determination and perseverance: aim high and never give up.

“To be honest,” says Yeung with a laugh, “we didn’t know each other well enough at the time to give him advice when he wanted to quit.” What would she have told him if she had known? After a thoughtful pause, Yeung says, “I wouldn’t have advised him otherwise if he had already made up his mind. Some people play sports because they have talent and win a lot and they like that. But dedicating your life to a sport takes more than that. It’s hard work and you have to keep going even if you keep losing. Besides, it’s not like Daryl’s life isn’t great right now. He has found something else that he is good at after his retirement.”

Jewellery, Mexico Dress, Ralph Lauren

Yeung speaks from experience, as she has won and lost quite a bit. After setting the high jump record in Hong Kong, she suffered several serious injuries that set her back. When we first interviewed Yeung in 2021, she had just recovered from a torn Achilles heel and felt like she was finally in a much better place, with lofty goals to qualify for the Asian Games and break her own personal best. improve. But as it turns out, her heel was still bothering her and last July she suffered another knee injury while warming up for a race, leading her to tearfully pull out of the race.

But the tears were short-lived. Yeung picked herself up again and no matter how difficult recovery is, she is not giving up yet. “I can now walk and jump and run like a normal human being,” Yeung explains. “But I can’t do a high jump yet without it hurting and this time I really want to take the time to heal.”

In previous interviews, Cecilia Yeung talked about ‘hang time’, the moment when you hang in the air during a jump and it feels like time has stood still. She writes her thoughts on social media and says she hasn’t felt that way in a long time. But because her love for the sport goes beyond the game and the medals, she’s still here. She has gone back to basics and strengthened her foundations from the ground up.

Jewellery, Mexico Top, own stylist

“Why do I like high jump? I’ve been asked this many times, ” she wrote on Instagram during her rehabilitation period. “I like the hang time, I like the feeling of explosive speed when practicing clean and jerks in training, and I like the way it feels to conquer new heights. But I haven’t felt this one in a very, very long time. So why am I doing it? The greatest joy of all this is to know that I accomplished them myself. And so, even with pain, I have to endure them myself.

Yeung has spoken before about her mindset – that nothing worthwhile ever comes easy. It’s a lesson she’s learned time and time again. All the time we talked about injuries, Hung had remained silent. I ask him, “How are Cecilia’s injuries making you feel?”

“I worry about her,” says Hung, “but it also frustrates me. Cecilia is extremely headstrong when it comes to her sport – and even in our relationship – but there have been times when I felt the need to express her too. She tends to keep things to herself, but she should have sought help sooner to avoid injury.”

Hung takes the role of loving boyfriend very seriously, something Yeung is eternally grateful for. “He’s there to pick me up after work, after practice, after doctor’s appointments,” she says. “He is by my side no matter what and is always there to literally support me.”

Daryl Hung and Cecilia Yeung wear outfits from Ralph Lauren and jewellery Mexico

Since embarking on the road to recovery, Yeung says her goals have changed: She’s still chasing her personal best, but no longer engages in competitions or comparing herself to others. Healing takes time. For now, she continues her professional training while pursuing other dreams, one of which came true last year when she founded her lifestyle brand Aim higher club.

“I’ve always wanted to do something entrepreneurial since I was young,” says Yeung. “I like to cook, so I thought about opening a café – I had several ideas. But what I knew was that I wanted something tangible, and something that represented who I was.

Aim Higher Club launched with a selection of clothing and accessories that radiated Yeung’s good vibes and positive energy. “Aim Higher is a mindset for a better self,” says Yeung. “It is our goal with the brand. I wanted to design things that would also remind me, like our water bottle with the words ‘Let’s Drink More’.” The brand may be new, but it has already made an impact with exciting projects, such as a crossover with BeCandle to create an exclusive citrus scent with a crystal singing bowl soundtrack to express mental health concerns.

Jewellery, Mexico Top, Chloe

Yeung hopes Aim Higher Club will serve as a starting point for anyone wanting to learn more about her sport – and she certainly has more than one inspiring story to share. She also wants to collaborate with other athletes to incorporate their messages into future new designs.

I ask Hung if Cecilia Yeung is the most positive person he has ever met? “Yes,” he replies without hesitation. “She always knows how to look on the brighter side of things.”

Aim high, never shoot low. Aim higher, get ready and off they go.

Words Stephanie IP

Creative Direction & Styling Alvin Goh

Photography Ruben Fong

Makeup & Hair Alvin Goh

Photography assistants mom And Cliff Chik