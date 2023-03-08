Hruby receives top honors at the 2023 Lamkin San Diego Classic





SAN DIEGO, California The 2023 Lamkin San Diego Classic ended Tuesday after three rounds of competition over two days and a trophy in the hands of the top-performing Husky. Peter Hruby who started the day tied for first place, won medalists by four strokes and finished the tournament at 12-under par, having shot 3-under in the final round. The win marks the first career tournament win for Hruby, who has competed with four previous top-five finishes. It is the first time a Husky has won a tournament since then Noah Woolsey won the Pac-12 championship last year. “So happy for and proud of Petr,” said UW coach Alan Murray . “There was never any doubt about his ability, it was just a matter of fitting it all together and he did it in style this week.” Washington’s team total was 857 strokes, 7 under par, good enough for third place among participating teams. For the Huskies finished New Mexico (20 under 844) and tournament host San Diego State (19 under 845). Hruby had a strong opening round going into the tournament on Monday, with four birdies through round 1, but it was in the second round that he solidified himself as one of the leaders. The senior turned 8-under par and scored eight birdies in the second round. Hruby collected three birdies in the final round, two of them back-to-back on holes 14 and 15. “He played so well and was so calm, never got confused and showed great poise and composure to go along with a monster golf game,” Murray added. “He has shown what he is capable of and I know he will be hungry for more after this week.” A strong final round from senior Bo Peng helped UW finish in the top three, as he carded a 5-under par 67. Peng’s score, including a pair of eagles, was the lowest round of the day, and his jump of 36 places on the player standings from his second round standing. ​was the biggest jump of any player in the field. “Great lap from Bo, he had a great finish and showed a lot of resilience coming back from a frustrating first day for him. Hopefully that will give him a lot of confidence.” YOUR junior Teddy Lin and freshmen Joshua Cow posted identical scores of 5-over 221, tying them for 38e place. Taehoon song also bonded with fellow Husky Robert Galligan who competed as an individual, at 6-over through three rounds, in 43ed place. The next time the Huskies see a tournament play will be at The Goodwin, on March 30 and April 1 in Stanford, California.

