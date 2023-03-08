UMass heading to Conte Forum to take on BC in the Hockey East tournament – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The Massachusetts hockey team has gained momentum in the Hockey East tournament at the end of the season, but is still in the opening round, taking on No. 8 Boston College at Conte Forum on Wednesday night.

On top of his struggles in conference play this season, and the fact that the Minutemen (13-16-5, 7-14-3 HEA) are 0-3 against the Eagles (13-15-6, 8-11-5 HEA) , this will be the fastest turnaround of the season for UMass, changing playoff preparation.

The Minutemen finished the regular season against Maine on the road Saturday night, then had to make the five-hour drive back to Amherst. They only had limited time in Amherst before hitting the road on Tuesday afternoon prior to the BC matchup, a big change in pace from the previous two seasons in which they earned a full week off between games.

Therefore, the pre-scout was installed early in the week and the focus was more on team meetings than on the actual work on the ice.

UMass coach Greg Carvel said Monday that we won’t be practicing too hard for the next two days so as not to stress them at all. It’s more about mentally preparing these guys for the next round.

This season, UMass hasn’t had much success against the Eagles, losing three times at three different venues, including Fenway Park. The worst of those losses came at Conte Forum, where the Minutemen allowed five goals in the first period and lost 7-3. There are some things Carvel and UMass could take out of that matchup, but the Minutemen would like to forget those first 20 minutes.

That was an extreme game, we made some extreme mistakes and we didn’t get any saves in the first period, Carvel said. I think we’ve outscored them 3-2 in the last two periods, not that I’m very proud of the fact that we finished with almost identical records and eighth and ninth were two similar teams for a reason.

However, that outburst had a positive ripple effect on the Minutemen: It paved the way for Cole Brady’s return to the grid. Brady battled for the starting role at the start of the season before stepping in ahead of Luke Pavicich and Henry Graham. He played in the third period against the Eagles and has been the starting goaltender ever since.

While the Arizona State transfer may have come cold in the net, it quickly warmed up and exceeded expectations during its run in the net, culminating in a weekend win in Maine. Brady put in 64 shots in those two games.

We just got to a point where we needed some predictability in the net, and a guy who was going to make the saves you expect him to make, Carvel said. [Brady] did that and a little more last weekend. He hasn’t had many breaks this year, but he has one and he’s going through it, and the team is playing harder for him.

Brady’s biggest strength throughout his run has been consistency, and that’s a quality Carvel looks for throughout the lineup. UMass hasn’t been very stable this season; at their best, the Minutemen have competed with and defeated top teams in the country. But there have also been quite a few underperformances.

Getting a more consistent representation of its players will greatly benefit UMass. This is evident from players like Brady and a few strong weeks from players like Reed Lebster, Cal Kiefiuk, Owen Murray and Aaron Bohlinger. Carvel is confident in knowing exactly what he’s going to get out of a player, and Minutemens’ recent success is a direct result of that stability.

Conference play hasn’t treated UMass kindly in 2022-23, but playoffs are all about the team getting hot. The Minutemen remain confident and are looking for another postseason run starting Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled at 7pm from Conte Forum.

[Theyve had our number lately] and that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth, said Lucas Mercuri. We haven’t played our best hockey against them, but we’ve been on a good run lately, so we’d just go in, have a chip on our shoulder and have that underdog mentality.

