Duke One hits Appalachian State on Tuesday





Next game: Northeast 8/3/2023 | 16.00 hours ACCNX March 08 (Wednesday) / 4pm Northeast DURHAM Duke Baseball (9-3) scored with one hit at Appalachian State (8-3) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday to beat the Mountaineers 5-0 for its third shutout of the season. The one-hitter is the first for the Blue Devils since March 21, 2021, when Duke Notre Dame one-hit. Graduate transfer Alex Gow had another impressive start on the mound for the Blue Devils, going five innings with a one-hit single and striking out six season-high batters. He improved to 2-0 on the season, with wins in his last two starts. HOW IT HAPPENED Junior Alex Stone opened the score for Duke in the bottom of the first inning, grounding out to shortstop to score Alex Mooney from third, 1-0. freshman Andrew Fischer doubled into the left center hole and scored Luke Storm to double the lead, 2-0.

opened the score for Duke in the bottom of the first inning, grounding out to shortstop to score from third, 1-0. freshman doubled into the left center hole and scored to double the lead, 2-0. freshman Tyler Albright added to the Blue Devils lead in the bottom of the sixth, picking the middle to score a pair, 4-0.

added to the Blue Devils lead in the bottom of the sixth, picking the middle to score a pair, 4-0. Storm added an important insurance run in the seventh, hitting a solo shot into right midfield, 5-0. COMMENTS freshman Andrew Fischer doubled in his first at bat of the game, extending his hitting streak to eight games since entering the lineup.

doubled in his first at bat of the game, extending his hitting streak to eight games since entering the lineup. Graduate transfer Alex Gow worked a season-high in five innings and struckout six batters en route to his second win of the season.

worked a season-high in five innings and struckout six batters en route to his second win of the season. Junior Luke Storm hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to center field right. Storm hit two home runs in Duke’s 21-2 victory over Princeton.

hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to center field right. Storm hit two home runs in Duke’s 21-2 victory over Princeton. freshman Owen Prok worked two innings of no-hit baseball with three strikeouts in relief.

worked two innings of no-hit baseball with three strikeouts in relief. Graduate transfer Charlie Beilenson also worked in relief for two innings, didn’t allow a base and struckout a pair.

also worked in relief for two innings, didn’t allow a base and struckout a pair. freshman Tyler Albright drove in a game-high two RBI, with a single in the bottom of the sixth. QUOTES “I just said to our lads, when you play a double midweek like that and there’s a conference coming up, you need your Tuesday man to go out and give you a good start. He not only gave us a good start , but he also gave us a good start. gave us a great start. That was huge because it allowed us to pen the game with Proksch and Beilenson, with a chance to bring everyone back tomorrow without anyone “I thought it was a good job calling off the game Coach Kirkpatrick tonight. I thought he called a great game.” Head coach Chris Pollard at the beginning that Alex Gow gave.

at the beginning that gave. “I thought we were really good with two outs in the first inning. We had a chance when we had a runner on second with no outs, but we didn’t score or advance him and ran ourselves out of the inning. That Don’t you’re going to score 11 every night. We had a really good run there getting the two in the sixth and Storm hits a solo in the seventh.” On the offensive approach tonight.

“We had a phenomenal infield defense especially tonight Alex Mooney . We have great confidence in it Cole Hebble And Jay Beshears so moving them around allowed us to look different. We think they both give us a lot of options, but the defense tonight gave us a lot of range and skill. Hebble is a veteran and he has a lot of range, but Mooney made game after game tonight.” On the Blue Devils’ strong defense Tuesday. NEXT ONE Duke hosts Northeastern at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday, March 8 for a midweek tilt. The first throw is scheduled for 4 p.m For more information about Duke Baseball, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/3/7/DukeBASE”. #Good week

