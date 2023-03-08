Ohio State Football Spring Training Updates on CJ Hicks, Tegra Tshabola, Davison Igbinosun

Kyle McCord took the first snaps in early practice position drills, as expected from the junior-to-be who was the No. 2 quarterback behind CJ Stroud last season.

Redshirt freshman Devin Brown followed him (newly dressed No. 33) as Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia followed.

The coach is pleased to have three scholarship students on the list, with a fourth on the way in freshman Lincoln Kienholz.

There are a lot of reps to go around, and it’s just the first few days here, then we go on hiatus and then we come back and really dig in, Day said.

2. Tegra Tshabola is in the mix at the right tackle.

Lakota West’s redshirt freshman was a backup guard last season, but he’s going to compete this spring with third-year sophomore Zan Michalski to be the new right gear.

Josh Fryar, the fourth-year junior, was spotted at left tackle after being sixth man on the line last season, and that seems to be his spot to lose.

Redshirt freshman Carson Hinzman and transfer Victor Cutler Jr. saw the ball pop and look to be the top two candidates to replace Luke Wypler in

3. CJ Hicks a future Jack?

The upcoming sophomore of Alter High School is in a unique place. He was the top-rated recruit in the class last year, but saw little playing time as veterans Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers locked up linebacker. They’re back this season (with soon-to-be senior Cody Simon also in the mix), so it could be tough to get shots again in 2023, but defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (who also coaches the linebackers) again praised Hicks for his attitude and said he has a bright future.

Knowles also didn’t rule out looking at Hicks at the hybrid Jack position that is part defensive lineman and part linebacker, but is also unique to Knowles’ plan.

4. Davison Igbinosun looked good.

One of Ohio State’s major off-season acquisitions, Igbinosun is listed as a 6-foot-2, 187-pound cornerback from Union, NJ

He wears No. 20, the number Sonny Styles wore last season, so it was easy to keep it in scarlet and gray for a safety on his first day.

But Ohio State cornerbacks rarely look like him, and Igbinosun looked comfortable in backpedals with the cornerbacks.

Knowles said he has a certain Jersey swagger in the room after a freshman All-America season in Mississippi last year.

5. Since day has already identified many of the players who are out for the springone of the surprises of the first day was a player who participated.

Mitchell Melton was one of those who spent less than a full year practicing with the defensive ends after suffering a knee injury in the 2022 spring game.

He came to Ohio State in 2020 as a four-star linebacker, but spent time with the line last spring before his injury. While Melton won’t be doing full-team drills this spring, Knowles said he could be a candidate for the Jack position this fall.

Eichenberg, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, receivers Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, center Jakob James are all expected to be out for the spring as they recover from injuries.