BU men’s hockey didn’t miss a beat in Jay Pandolfo’s first season as coach





In hockey, you pass the puck, not the baton. But at Boston University, a coaching relay from Hall of Famer Jack Parker continues to keep the nationally acclaimed program on track. Like a link in a chain, from Parker through a succession of former Terrier captains who have coached the team since his retirement, Jay Pandolfo is next man. If he continues like this, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. While another area hockey coach is making well-deserved headlines for sparkling first-year success, the Bruins’ Jim Montgomery should make some room for Pandolfo, the former Bruin player and assistant coach who has seamlessly made his debut as head coach. The freshman BU head coach sees his team storm into the Hockey East playoffs this week with a No. 1 finish, en route to a potential No. 1 finish in the NCAA Tournament, as he guides an experienced group of players with an impressive mix of offenses, responsibility, resilience and desire.

From a 19-6 start through January to a four-game losing streak in early February, from a disappointing early exit in the Beanpot to capturing the Hockey East regular season crown, from celebrating that title to turning around moving into the postseason (the Terriers will face the winner of a first-round game at Agganis Arena on Saturday), Pandolfo has navigated the waves of the season with the trusted brand of calm, disciplined leadership that his 15-year NHL career defined. In establishing a culture, he hopes to be built in the shadow of what he learned to play for Parker, when Pandolfo moved from his home in Burlington to help the Terriers to four Frozen Four appearances, the 1995 National Championship and a personal runner-up for the Hobey Baker Award, the 48-year-old is eager to replant his roots. Since retiring from a playing career that took him from BU to the New Jersey Devils (where he won two Stanley Cups) to the New York Islanders and finally to the Bruins, a short cut through NHL development and coaching with the Bruins led to the chance to return to his alma mater. Now he plans to hang out for a while. Not for 40 years, he said laughing on the phone on Tuesday. Right now my goal is to stay here as long as possible. That’s all I’ve thought of. I haven’t looked any further. I would like to spend a lot of time here, our children are young, I am in no hurry to go anywhere for a long time. It wasn’t a grand plan at all, but when the circumstances presented themselves and the opportunity presented itself, I thought it was the right time to try. No doubt there is pressure and pride. I have so much respect for Jack Parker. I liked playing for him. I learned a lot from him. I want to make sure I also make him proud of the program, keep it moving in that direction, that tradition and history. It’s so strong. That’s a big part of it for me, and it’s great to be a part of it. Speaking of Pandolfo’s comment, Parker, who also watched his former captains David Quinn and Albie O’Connell coach the Terriers, said, “He made me proud since he was a freshman at BU.” I would say when I left it was nice to see them all get a chance. I believe Jay will continue what you’ve seen in a long and illustrious career here at BU. He’s already done that professional thing; he will be very happy to be there for a long time. The legendary Jack Parker loves what Pandolfo has done with the BU men’s hockey program. Matthew J. Lee The appeal is obvious, from the roots shifting just a few miles to Winchester, where he now lives, to having his immediate family with the program all the time, to knowing that extended family, including brother and fellow ex-terrier Mike, being around and able to attend games, from taking road trips that almost always end up in your own bed at night, to watching all three of his kids, including the eldest, 13-year-old Sam, who play their own hockey games. And through it all, the privilege of coaching kids who are open to anything, who are so hungry to learn, who are improving so fast Pandolfo can see it happen right before his eyes, to nurture NHL dreams knowing that his charges include experiencing the beauty and value of collegial camaraderie. I like the amount of time you spend with them, the development that can happen in a short amount of time, not just on the ice but off it, he said. These children learn to balance life. Going to school isn’t easy and they have aspirations to play in the NHL, but they are expected to attend class, get good grades and represent the program in a positive way. It’s fun to be part of it, the impact you can have on them. Like conveying the lessons he learned during his own playing days, when the sting of losing a Stanley Cup Final (which he did as a player and as a coach, back with the 2019 Bruins) resonates as enduringly as the thrill of a championship. The margin of error in your game is much smaller than during the regular season, he said. Everything matters a little more. Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.

