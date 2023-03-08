A versatile female sports personality

Overview: Regina Nakibuule is honored by the ability to serve the sports subsector in a variety of capacities, first as a player, coach, referee and now as an administrator. She has earned directly from sports, networked with people from all walks of life and has traveled extensively.

Regina Nakibuule is a unique jewel and female character who has duly served the sports subsector with passion, determination, charisma, dedication and enthusiasm.

Over the years she has been involved in more than 9 sports disciplines, ranging from indoor games such as table tennis, darts, billiards, badminton, basketball, swimming and pickleball to outdoor disciplines such as track and field, lawn tennis and soccer.

Regina Nakibuule trains Table Tennis at Caltec Academy, Makerere | Credit: David Isabirye

In Uganda, not many female sports personalities have managed to perfect more than three matches and also represent the country internationally.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, Kawowo Sports Media congratulates all the various female sports icons ranging from active sports personalities, administrators, officials on duty (judges, umpires and umpires), coaches to media personalities.

LR-Nampeera-Amina, Shanita-Namaala, Jane Nakanwagi, Regina Nakibuule (white), Halima Astolo, Flavia Amaniyo and Kelly Ayikoru during training for the ISF Games in Normandy, France

Nakibuule feels humbled by the ability to serve the sports sub-sector in a variety of capacities, first as a player, coach, referee and now as an administrator.

I thank God for the gift of life and the ability to participate in various sports disciplines. It was done purely with passion, focus, determination and consistency to serve at the highest level in most of these games, Nakibuule reveals.

Regina Nakibule

Lately, she has been venturing into Pickleball, debuting with a quarterfinal in the 2023 Uganda open, while also playing in the women’s doubles semifinal.

She played badminton with her last appearance in 2016 at college competition.

Nakibuule, a former sprinter who also plays darts for Kampala International University (KIU), plays in the UN League (football), basketball, pool and swimming.

Nakibuule excelled in table tennis as she was an active member of the national team for over a decade (2008-2019).

The epitome of her table tennis career has been representing Uganda in various regional, continental and global sporting events.

She was part of the team at the 2019 Commonwealth Games in India, ITTF Zonal Championships in Mauritius (2017), ITTF East African Zonal Championships hosted by Uganda in 2019, played at the Inter-Cities Table Tennis Games (2009-2018) in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi and played at the Varberg Table Tennis Championships in Sweden and in Serbia, Zambia, India, UK, South Africa, Mauritius and Dubai.

Para table tennis player Anna Harriet Anzoa with her coach Regina Nakibuule

successes:

Nakibuule shone on the domestic and regional front. In Uganda, she claimed a number of trophies to her name like the Uganda Open (2007), Sharing open (2006), Jinja Open (2016), Mbale Open (2008), Makerere open (2007)

In the East African zone, she was the champion of the Nyeri open in Kenya (2007), Kengen open (2010), Tanzania open (2018) and Simon Ngenga Memorial Open (2016 and 2017).

She was in 6th placee in the 2022 national senior trials.

Regina Nakibuule (far left) with some of the players she mentors after table tennis training at Caltec Academy, Makerere | Credit: David Isabirye

Role Models:

Table tennis superstars Egyptian Dina Mesherf and Nigerian Aruna Quadri are her role models.

philanthropy:

From her personal savings, Nakibuule has managed to pass on gaming skills to many sports personalities, especially young girls and boys.

She also shares the little with underprivileged sports personalities to supplement their personal needs and school fees.

I have helped a large number of athletes that I train in the sport. While many have sports scholarships, others have completed school and there are those who pay to use my sports salary and allowances, she adds.

Para table tennis player Anna Harriet Anzoa with her coaches Juliet Ajambo and Regina Nakibuule (far right)

Transition to sports coach cum director:

As energy levels to perform at their peak as a player steadily dwindled, Nakibuuule sought a plan-B to pay back to the sport as a coach, referee and administrator.

As a coach, she is involved in table tennis (including para-table tennis), pickleball (and para-pickleball), para-pickleball, para-powerlifting and para-athletics (javelin throw).

She is currently the FEASSSA Table Tennis Commissioner from 2019 to date, Umpire and Umpire (ITTF & PTT Level 1 & 2 Coach) and the Table Tennis Coordinator for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

Nakibuule is the Head Coach of Table Tennis at Galaxy International School and Caltec Academy Makerere.

She is the founder of Regina Table Tennis Academy, based in Makindye but currently training at Caltec Academy Makerere.

Personal data:

Nakibuule is a Muganda tribe that originates from the Mpologoma (lion) clan. She is the fifth child in Eng’s family of six children. Joseph and Fatuma Batuli.

Education:

She had her primary education at North Road Primary School, Mbale Primary School.

She then moved on to Mbale SS (0-Level), where she learned the ABCs of table tennis thanks to the Mbale Tigers Table Tennis Club.

For higher education, she studied at Mbale Progressive School.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (IT) from Kampala International University (KIU), a Diploma of Arts in Education (KIU), a Master of Science in Information System (KIU), Sports Administration Course (SAC) and Advanced Diploma in Sports Administration and management (Uganda Olympic Committee).

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">

She is also a certified Para sports coach after completing a Para Coach GAPS Africa Education course hosted by Liverpool John Moores University; treated by Dr. Tabo Huntley and Ms. Ellen Barwise.

The sky definitely can’t be the limit for Regina Nakibuule.