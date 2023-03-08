Sports
A versatile female sports personality
Overview:
Regina Nakibuule is honored by the ability to serve the sports subsector in a variety of capacities, first as a player, coach, referee and now as an administrator. She has earned directly from sports, networked with people from all walks of life and has traveled extensively.
Regina Nakibuule is a unique jewel and female character who has duly served the sports subsector with passion, determination, charisma, dedication and enthusiasm.
Over the years she has been involved in more than 9 sports disciplines, ranging from indoor games such as table tennis, darts, billiards, badminton, basketball, swimming and pickleball to outdoor disciplines such as track and field, lawn tennis and soccer.
In Uganda, not many female sports personalities have managed to perfect more than three matches and also represent the country internationally.
As Uganda joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, Kawowo Sports Media congratulates all the various female sports icons ranging from active sports personalities, administrators, officials on duty (judges, umpires and umpires), coaches to media personalities.
Nakibuule feels humbled by the ability to serve the sports sub-sector in a variety of capacities, first as a player, coach, referee and now as an administrator.
I thank God for the gift of life and the ability to participate in various sports disciplines. It was done purely with passion, focus, determination and consistency to serve at the highest level in most of these games, Nakibuule reveals.
Lately, she has been venturing into Pickleball, debuting with a quarterfinal in the 2023 Uganda open, while also playing in the women’s doubles semifinal.
She played badminton with her last appearance in 2016 at college competition.
Nakibuule, a former sprinter who also plays darts for Kampala International University (KIU), plays in the UN League (football), basketball, pool and swimming.
Nakibuule excelled in table tennis as she was an active member of the national team for over a decade (2008-2019).
The epitome of her table tennis career has been representing Uganda in various regional, continental and global sporting events.
She was part of the team at the 2019 Commonwealth Games in India, ITTF Zonal Championships in Mauritius (2017), ITTF East African Zonal Championships hosted by Uganda in 2019, played at the Inter-Cities Table Tennis Games (2009-2018) in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi and played at the Varberg Table Tennis Championships in Sweden and in Serbia, Zambia, India, UK, South Africa, Mauritius and Dubai.
successes:
Nakibuule shone on the domestic and regional front. In Uganda, she claimed a number of trophies to her name like the Uganda Open (2007), Sharing open (2006), Jinja Open (2016), Mbale Open (2008), Makerere open (2007)
In the East African zone, she was the champion of the Nyeri open in Kenya (2007), Kengen open (2010), Tanzania open (2018) and Simon Ngenga Memorial Open (2016 and 2017).
She was in 6th placee in the 2022 national senior trials.
Role Models:
Table tennis superstars Egyptian Dina Mesherf and Nigerian Aruna Quadri are her role models.
philanthropy:
From her personal savings, Nakibuule has managed to pass on gaming skills to many sports personalities, especially young girls and boys.
She also shares the little with underprivileged sports personalities to supplement their personal needs and school fees.
I have helped a large number of athletes that I train in the sport. While many have sports scholarships, others have completed school and there are those who pay to use my sports salary and allowances, she adds.
Transition to sports coach cum director:
As energy levels to perform at their peak as a player steadily dwindled, Nakibuuule sought a plan-B to pay back to the sport as a coach, referee and administrator.
As a coach, she is involved in table tennis (including para-table tennis), pickleball (and para-pickleball), para-pickleball, para-powerlifting and para-athletics (javelin throw).
She is currently the FEASSSA Table Tennis Commissioner from 2019 to date, Umpire and Umpire (ITTF & PTT Level 1 & 2 Coach) and the Table Tennis Coordinator for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).
Nakibuule is the Head Coach of Table Tennis at Galaxy International School and Caltec Academy Makerere.
She is the founder of Regina Table Tennis Academy, based in Makindye but currently training at Caltec Academy Makerere.
Personal data:
Nakibuule is a Muganda tribe that originates from the Mpologoma (lion) clan. She is the fifth child in Eng’s family of six children. Joseph and Fatuma Batuli.
Education:
She had her primary education at North Road Primary School, Mbale Primary School.
She then moved on to Mbale SS (0-Level), where she learned the ABCs of table tennis thanks to the Mbale Tigers Table Tennis Club.
For higher education, she studied at Mbale Progressive School.
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (IT) from Kampala International University (KIU), a Diploma of Arts in Education (KIU), a Master of Science in Information System (KIU), Sports Administration Course (SAC) and Advanced Diploma in Sports Administration and management (Uganda Olympic Committee).
She is also a certified Para sports coach after completing a Para Coach GAPS Africa Education course hosted by Liverpool John Moores University; treated by Dr. Tabo Huntley and Ms. Ellen Barwise.
The sky definitely can’t be the limit for Regina Nakibuule.
|
Sources
2/ https://kawowo.com/2023/03/08/regina-nakibuule-a-multi-faceted-female-sports-personality/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI-focused fintech Candidly nabs $20.5M Series B to help consumers ‘crush their debt’
- A versatile female sports personality
- Robert August introduces the handcrafted Goodyear Welt Oxford shoes for men
- Final Eurovision Song Contest entries sold out within an hour – BBC News
- How the 1933 Long Beach earthquake prompted seismic safety
- See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied
- Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of fourth Test between Ind and Aus
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Handover of C-130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 and A-1315 aircraft, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, DKI Jakarta Province, March 8, 2023 WIB
- GAF to Showcase Unique and Innovative Products Addressing Residential and Commercial Customer Needs at 2023 International Roofing Expo
- US to ease Covid testing restrictions for travelers from China as of Friday
- A French bulldog is in love with actor Henry Cavill
- BU men’s hockey didn’t miss a beat in Jay Pandolfo’s first season as coach