Cricket-Australias Murphy excited to play for possible record test crowd | WKZO | Everything Kalamazoo





BENGALURU (Reuters) Rookie Australian spinner Todd Murphy said he was enjoying the chance to play in front of a potentially record-breaking Test crowd in Ahmedabad as they prepare for India in the fourth and final game of their series which begins on Thursday. The largest attendance for a single day of test cricket is 91,112, a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013–14 Ashes series. But that number could be shattered at the 132,000-capacity Ahmedabad Stadium, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the first match day alongside his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. More than 110,000 people are expected on opening day at the world’s largest cricket stadium and newcomer Murphy said the noise would be deafening. It’s exciting, though, Murphy told reporters on Tuesday. I think everyone looks forward to those opportunities where you can play in front of that kind of audience. It will be a great atmosphere. Something else. I haven’t played to huge crowds at home so I came here thinking of enjoying and embracing what’s coming with India and playing with a smile on my face. I didn’t really know what opportunities I would get at the beginning of the tour, so just try to enjoy it. India beat Australia at Nagpur and New Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with their spinners dominating both matches, but Australia hit back to claim a nine-game win last week wickets in Indore. That result earned Australia their place in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval in June and India can join them with a win. Murphy made his debut in the opening match of the series, taking 11 wickets. It was pretty surreal. It was great to play the first three Tests and be part of a winning side, Murphy said. It has been an amazing tour and something I will look back on for a long time and be truly proud of. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

