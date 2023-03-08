Men’s and Women’s Tennis Defeat Alcorn State





Next game: Bryant 3/14/2023 | 14.00 hours March 14 (Tue) / 2 p.m Bryant History NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Privateers men’s and women’s tennis teams both defeated the Alcorn State Braves at the Privateer Tennis Center on Tuesday afternoon. MEN’S RECAP

NEW ORLEANS-7 ALCORN STATE-0 The Privateers pulled off two wins by the opposing team’s retirement as they ran out to a 7-0 win against the Braves on Tuesday. Karim Al-Amin And Esp Lagarde both won without having to play a full second set. Al-Amin’s opponent withdrew from the match after the first set ended 6-2 for Al-Amin. Lagarde’s opponent lost the first game of the second set before calling it quits. Mihajlo Drobnjakovic made his season debut in singles, breaking through against Isaac Santitto late in the first set. Then Drobnjakovic carried over the momentum and won the second set by a single break in a 6-4, 6-4 victory. Max Heinzel did not drop a match in singles, as he won 6–0, 6–0. Luke Jojan won a first set tiebreak en route to a straight set decision. Lilian Dubois lost only three games in his singles match. Luka Andronov and Arne Sohmer won their doubles match 6-4. The Privateers won the other two doubles matches. WOMEN RECAP

NEW ORLEANS-6 ALCORN STATE-1 The rotation from flight three had to be bouncy in third sets as they were pushed to their limits in several spots in the singles match. Anastasia Kouchnareva , Tristane Decoux And Catherine Kalistratova all won three-set decisions in singles. Kouchnareva and Kalistratova both won their third set with some breaks, while Dechoux dominated her third set 6-1. Didi Bredberg Canizares continues her streak in singles, as she only lost one match en route to victory in flight one. Laurie Barendse also won her game while only dropping one game in the afternoon. Jaime Edwards won the only point for the Braves when she scored a tiebreak in the third set. The Privateers won the double by finishing with a swing on lanes one and two. Decoux and Barendse won 6-1 in flight one. Bredberg and Raluca Puskas finished their match without dropping a doubles game. NEXT ONE Privateer’s men face Nicholls on Wednesday in Thibodaux at 2:30pm. The women will play Bryant at home on March 14 at 2 p.m. SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@PrivateersTNon Twitter,@PrivateersTNon Instagram, likeHairdressers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivatesYoutube Channel.

