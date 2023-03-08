Sports
Is sports technology the answer to fixed bets?
Wednesday, March 08, 2023 7:00 AM
You know that feeling when you’ve bet on your favorite team to win a game, but for some reason capitulate to a run of goals an under 11 side could have scored and you smell a rat? Well, what if you could eliminate all cheating from sports and sports betting?
As of 12 months ago, gross gambling revenue, the amount that gambling firms retain after payments to gamblers but before operating costs, was estimated at around £14 billion in Britain, up from £12.5 billion the year before. So now that the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have fueled our gambling habits, how do we make sure that what we bet on is uncontaminated?
Gamblers have seen allegations of match-fixing in football and snooker in recent months, with entire sports baffled by the allegations.
Betting on table tennis?
Computer Vision is a form of artificial intelligence from technology company Sportradar (shown below) that can train machines to understand sports and automate data collection. Crucially, chief product officer Luka Pataky says it can help reduce suspicious activity.
Computer vision can definitely be used to improve the integrity of sports and detect doping among athletes, he says City AM
You have to remember that every athlete has a unique, distinctive style of play and certain characteristics that can be tracked over time.
That signature will of course evolve during their career, but unnatural changes can also be observed.
If there is a sudden marked change in the performance of these mechanical features, it provides valuable insight into suspicious activity.
At the ICE 2023 conference at ExCeL in London last month, the technology was demonstrated using table tennis.
Data is above everything
A small area with two players means there are fewer data points to analyze, but the number still runs into the hundreds.
As the two players battle for a point, data screens record possession, net contact, which hand the bat is in, the bounce, and even the distance from the table.
The point of all this? To measure player activity over time and identify subtle changes that may be considered suspicious. Then it can be investigated whether the player in question is part of a larger web of deceit.
Because of the markets we serve, we have to have [the technology] very accurate, adds Pataky.
Accuracy
You have two scoring levels [in table tennis]you see the referee flip the score, that’s 100 percent accurate.
AI scores on their own are currently about 99.3 percent accurate. That means there’s enough information for even that to be really, really accurate.
The more you expand to larger fields [and] bigger sports covering bigger fields normally you would have to go in more cameras and that’s the main limitation.
Betting habits are changing and gamblers are getting smarter. But the number of people seeking to illegally profit from betting, match-fixing and immoral behavior continues to grow in a number of sports.
Sometimes fans want sports to stay traditional, stick to their roots and reject technology, but what if AI advancements could keep gamblers from getting screwed?
Banning all forms of sports doping can only be positive. So if in the future such technology can help eliminate repairs, it should be worth a try.
|
