Wolfpack wins 15-13 slugfest against UNCG

GREENBORO, NC The NC State baseball team fought their way to a 15-13 win over UNCG on Tuesday at UNCG Baseball Stadium, en route to a 13-0 lead on the season.

NC State (13-0) never trailed in a game with 28 runs and 26 total hits. The Pack jumped out to a 10-2 lead early before UNCG (7-6) scored eight runs over a span of three innings to tie the game at 10-10 en route to the fifth. The pack jumped ahead twice more before the Spartans immediately answered with the same number of runs to tie the game.

NC State finally took the lead with two runs in the top of the ninth. LuJames Groover III delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI single to center field, bringing home the game Noah Zolen from second base to make it 14-13. Carter Dries then stuck on the Pack’s 15e and final run with an RBI single through the left side to push the game to the final score at 15-13.

Justin Lawson recorded his second pitching win of the season by entering the eighth inning and staying in the game to get the last three outs in the ninth. Lawson struckout the first two Spartans in the ninth before grounding out to second base to end the game.

In his first game in the opening spot Kale Harrison hit a triple into the right center hole to set the tone in the first inning. Groover III drove in Harrison from third with an RBI groundout, clinching the opening run of the game. Trevor Candelaria then doubled the Pack’s lead in the first inning with his third home run of the season, making it 2-0 with a solo shot into left field.

After UNCG tied the game with a few runs in the bottom of the first, NC State scored eight runs in the top of the second to make it 10-2. Harrison singled through the right side to make it 3–2 before the Pack scored the last seven runs of the inning off the long ball.

payton green crushed his team-high seventh home run of the season, extending NC State’s lead to 6–2 with a three-run homer to left field. So Serrano III then made Wolfpack 10-2 behind the second grand slam of the season. Serrano III homered on the first pitch from new UNCG pitcher Jake Wolf.

UNCG hit back with a run in the bottom of the second and four runs in the bottom of the third. The Spartans then tied the game at 10-10 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Green raced in the Pack’s 11e run of the game in the top of the fifth to push NC State forward again and score Harrison all the way from first with a two-out single to right field. The Spartans then tied the game at 11-11 with a basesloaded walk. Wolfpack auxiliary can Andrew Schaffner limited the damage in the bottom of the fifth and got a pop-out and a strikeout to retire the last two outs of the inning.

Shaffner shone in his performance out of the bullpen, allowing only one run over three innings with five strikeouts. He struckout the side in the bottom of the seventh with the score tied at 11-11.

NC State jumped ahead in the top of the eighth with two outs then Cannon Peebles delivered a two-out, two-RBI single in the middle to score Groover III from third and Candelaria from second. Peebles’ clutch hit broke the 11-11 tie and the Wolfpack jumped to a 13-11 lead.

UNCG tied the game again with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it 13-13 before the Pack recorded its last two runs of the game in the top of the ninth.

With the win, NC State moves to 32-9 all-time against UNCG. The win also marks the first victory over an in-state opponent in 2023 and moves head coach Elliott Avent one win away from career No. 1,200.

NEXT ONE

NC State opens ACC play in Miami this weekend. This weekend’s three-game series at Alex Rodriguez Park in Coral Gables, Florida, begins at 7 p.m. Friday. Friday’s broadcast is on ACC Network, while Saturday’s and Sunday’s matches are on ACC Network Extra.

