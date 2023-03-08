South Africa, the West Indies and the Struggle to Protect Test Cricket





Just below the coat of arms of the West Indies on his training kit, Kraigg Brathwaite wears a badge of personal significance. It’s a picture of his late grandparents, one of whom passed away just two years ago, and if he could, he’d put that on his white game day too. Although not allowed, Brathwaite keeps an eye on him at all other times, to keep his relatives close to his heart and take them everywhere, even as close to the cricket ground as possible.

“Test cricket means a lot to us in the West Indies,” said Brathwaite ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. “Our fans really follow Test cricket a lot and they want the Test team to do well.”

That may sound like an overly optimistic statement given the West Indies’ decline as a testing power and especially given their track record on the road. They last won an away game against a top eight team in 1995, when Brathwaite was three years old, no one else in the side was over seven and five others were yet to be born. The glory days are far beyond their present memories, though they have no doubt been regaled with tales of that old dominance and dreams of reaching those peaks again. But in a climate of T20 leagues, where Test matches outside of those between India, Australia and England feel unremarkable, it will be very terribly difficult.

We cannot be excluded because we are not leading figures in Test cricket. We are, and so is the West Indies South Africa coach Shukri Conrad

Against that backdrop, Braithwaite is a chip off the old block. He’s now a one-size player – 13th on the West Indies all-time test run scorers list – his last ODI was almost six years ago and he has not played a single T20 cricket. Not at all. If it were up to him, the West Indies would play more tests, more often and improve gradually. “You learn by playing. These two back-to-back tours – Zimbabwe and South Africa – were good. You get rhythm,” said Braithwaite. “Some guys may not have done it right, but I think the more you play the more you get comfortable and it’s just better for us, as cricketers. When it’s that far apart it’s hard sometimes.”

South Africa is about to experience how tough that can be. They have no test cricket scheduled for the next nine months and will play just two test series until 2026. For a team that reached world number 1 just over a decade ago, their slide into something of obscurity has come faster than expected, and everyone , from star sailor Kagiso Rabada to new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, wants to end it all. While Rabada asked for Tests to be “much more of a priority”, Conrad believes the declining interest, despite what Braithwaite said, is a symptom of where things are going wrong.

“Our and their proud traditions and heritage should be proof enough that we should play more Test cricket. We cannot be excluded because we are not leading figures in Test cricket. We are, and so are the West Indies,” said Conrad . “But the sad reality is that in places like the West Indies and hopefully not here, the lack of Test cricket can mean that interest starts to wane. That’s a place you never want to get to because once a youngster doesn’t have the desire has to play for his country which means the beginning of the end.”

You only had to glance at the nearly empty grass banks at last week’s SuperSport Park Test to see what Conrad means. A weekday match, which started on a Tuesday and ended on a Thursday, attracted only a few hundred fans and most of them showed up as the South Africa women’s side came to sign autographs following their run-up to the T20 World Cup final. There were a few school kids in other parts of the test, but overall clumsy scheduling means this series will be poorly attended and reinforce the impression that the red ball game is dying out in places outside of the Big Three.

That is partly true for several reasons, one of which is that Test Cricket is perceived as boring. So enter Bazball and other styles of play of that ilk.

When they got together in the English summer, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum made it clear that one of the things they were going to advocate was an entertaining style of play, even if it meant losing, to get bums into seats. Incidentally, they have lost just two matches since then and their brand of aggressive cricket is said to be revolutionizing the game. South Africa has toyed with trying something similar, calling it gallant cricket, except it wasn’t at all, losing series in England and Australia as a result.

Now they’re trying to figure out their batting blueprint, with a lineup that hardly anyone is sure of their spot. “It’s a unique set of circumstances. We don’t play a lot of Test cricket so I have to find new ways. If that works out by giving everyone a chance and seeing how they react, so be it.” Conrad said. “That mark will last longer on the batting front. Patience is required on the batting side.”

The problem with that is that in 2023, with options plenty for thrill seekers, the waiting game is the one thing people don’t want to play, even if it brings its own subtleties and storylines – things that will be remembered long after. the result. For example, the West Indies arrived at their Wanderers training session with a huge pink teddy bear named Suzie, to be carried by a certain member of the squad.

“We play a game to warm up – a little tennis game and we always have a Man of the Match, who is the worst player of that game who has to take care of it,” explained Brathwaite.

So who is it? “Unfortunately, Mr. Kemar Roach is not finished yet. He is always the worst player.”

Roach is the oldest member of the West Indies tour group. He’s their fourth highest wicket taker now past Joel Garner’s tally of 259 in the first test. He still wants to play “two, three, four, five, six, seven” years because he is still motivated by his teammates and wants to “be among the greats”.

If there’s one thing this series shows, it’s that there’s still life to this old format, even in places where there might not seem to be.

