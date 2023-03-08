The Indian Wells Paradox: Heaven and Hell

A trip to the California desert in the early spring sun and playing tennis in temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius (usually), what’s not to like? Tennis players have always been fortunate that their Tour generally follows the sun and so when they arrive each year in early March for the BNP Paribas Open they are usually in good spirits, enjoying the weather and ready to go for Indian’s Sunshine Double Wells and Miami.

However, it is far from easy to master the conditions well enough to win the title or go deep into the tournament.

While Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have each won the men’s title five times, no woman has won it more than twice, which is surprising on paper considering that all the greats played it regularly (Aside from Serena Williams, for well-documented reasons , although she still managed to win it twice as well).

Andy Murray has gone out several times early in Indian Wells – Tennis Mag/Panoramic

Faster through the air, slower off the ground

Although the sun is more than pleasant for the players, the conditions there are not easy. The ball bounces higher than almost anywhere else, while the 42m height, while not in the same ball park as some venues, means the ball travels faster through the air.

However, the track surface is notoriously sluggish in Indian Wells, making for a difficult adjustment; when the ball flies off the racket but then checks onto the pitch, it takes time to make that change and players can often get caught out.

Andy Murray reached the final in 2009 on one of his first visits, losing to Rafael Nadal in a sandstorm in the final. (oh yes, it can also be windy) Other than that, he has only been past the quarterfinals once.

“It’s not so easy to control the ball here,” Murray told reporters a few years ago. “It doesn’t matter how many days you spend here, that will always be the case, because the balls are lively. When it’s hot… it’s tricky.”

Daniel Medvedev. Pictured here with Grigor Dimitrov, has made the last 16 just once at Indian Wells – AI/Reuters/Panoramic

Problems are sometimes in the mind

Daniil Medvedev is another who has wrestled in the desert. The Russian, who arrives this year with three titles in a row, has always struggled and has never progressed beyond the fourth round in five visits.

In an interview with Tennis Majors, Medvedev’s coach Gilles Cervara explained why his man hasn’t mastered playing at Indian Wells yet.

“He never really liked playing in the desert, but Doha and Dubai just brushed that aside,” said Cervara. “He thought it was impossible to play well there. It’s not. But it will be different because playing in Indian Wells is very specific with the surface, the heat, the cold, the dryness, the balls.

Daniela Hantuchova won the title twice, in 2002 and 2007 – Icon SMI / Panoramic

Other players thrive

One player’s nightmare is another’s paradise. For the latter, read Daniela Hantuchova. A rock-hard, flat striker, Hantuchova simply loved playing in the desert and won the title twice, in 2002 and 2007.

“It’s just a whole vibe,” she said in 2009. “I’m so relaxed here and very focused at the same time. There are no distractions. I come here, I practice hard, I go back to the hotel and I play golf sometimes. is just very focused.

“And even the things I have to do for the tournament don’t seem to cost me any energy. So, you know, whatever I do here, I seem to really enjoy it all the time.”

Ivan Ljubicic won the title in 2010, beating Djokovic, Nadal and Andy Roddick along the way – BPI / Panoramic

Ljubicic: “If I had to play a game for my career, it would be here”

Ivan Ljubicic defeated Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Roddick to win the title in 2010, a year in which he summed up his love for the desert.

“I like playing in these conditions,” he said. “I say that a million times, and I’m going to repeat it. It’s great for me to play in the desert. Slow lanes, very high bounce so I can use my rotations, and dry air so the ball goes through the air pretty fast so I can use my first serve and hard shots too. If I have to play the game of my career, it’s somewhere close.”

For others, the fact that Indian Wells is often where most sponsors want to do their photo shoots can be a distraction.

“This is the tournament I like least. You have 128 women, 128 men, it’s a beautiful event,” he said in 2021, quoted by firstsportz.com. “They want to pay more than any other tournament. They do everything they can. It’s just that every brand needs a shoot and you don’t have time to practice. It’s four or five hours of shoots and you’re all tired Tennis is secondary I hate that.

Indian Wells isn’t for everyone, it seems, but the cream tends to rise to the top. There have been a few surprise winners in recent years, with Dominic Thiem, Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz winning the men’s event, while Paula Badosa got her name on the winner’s trophy in 2021, the year it was played in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus.

But no matter who comes out on top, one thing is certain. They will have done this by embracing the conditions, not fighting them.