Sports
The Indian Wells Paradox: Heaven and Hell
A trip to the California desert in the early spring sun and playing tennis in temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius (usually), what’s not to like? Tennis players have always been fortunate that their Tour generally follows the sun and so when they arrive each year in early March for the BNP Paribas Open they are usually in good spirits, enjoying the weather and ready to go for Indian’s Sunshine Double Wells and Miami.
However, it is far from easy to master the conditions well enough to win the title or go deep into the tournament.
While Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have each won the men’s title five times, no woman has won it more than twice, which is surprising on paper considering that all the greats played it regularly (Aside from Serena Williams, for well-documented reasons , although she still managed to win it twice as well).
Faster through the air, slower off the ground
Although the sun is more than pleasant for the players, the conditions there are not easy. The ball bounces higher than almost anywhere else, while the 42m height, while not in the same ball park as some venues, means the ball travels faster through the air.
However, the track surface is notoriously sluggish in Indian Wells, making for a difficult adjustment; when the ball flies off the racket but then checks onto the pitch, it takes time to make that change and players can often get caught out.
Andy Murray reached the final in 2009 on one of his first visits, losing to Rafael Nadal in a sandstorm in the final. (oh yes, it can also be windy) Other than that, he has only been past the quarterfinals once.
“It’s not so easy to control the ball here,” Murray told reporters a few years ago. “It doesn’t matter how many days you spend here, that will always be the case, because the balls are lively. When it’s hot… it’s tricky.”
Problems are sometimes in the mind
Daniil Medvedev is another who has wrestled in the desert. The Russian, who arrives this year with three titles in a row, has always struggled and has never progressed beyond the fourth round in five visits.
In an interview with Tennis Majors, Medvedev’s coach Gilles Cervara explained why his man hasn’t mastered playing at Indian Wells yet.
“He never really liked playing in the desert, but Doha and Dubai just brushed that aside,” said Cervara. “He thought it was impossible to play well there. It’s not. But it will be different because playing in Indian Wells is very specific with the surface, the heat, the cold, the dryness, the balls.
Other players thrive
One player’s nightmare is another’s paradise. For the latter, read Daniela Hantuchova. A rock-hard, flat striker, Hantuchova simply loved playing in the desert and won the title twice, in 2002 and 2007.
“It’s just a whole vibe,” she said in 2009. “I’m so relaxed here and very focused at the same time. There are no distractions. I come here, I practice hard, I go back to the hotel and I play golf sometimes. is just very focused.
“And even the things I have to do for the tournament don’t seem to cost me any energy. So, you know, whatever I do here, I seem to really enjoy it all the time.”
Ljubicic: “If I had to play a game for my career, it would be here”
Ivan Ljubicic defeated Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Roddick to win the title in 2010, a year in which he summed up his love for the desert.
“I like playing in these conditions,” he said. “I say that a million times, and I’m going to repeat it. It’s great for me to play in the desert. Slow lanes, very high bounce so I can use my rotations, and dry air so the ball goes through the air pretty fast so I can use my first serve and hard shots too. If I have to play the game of my career, it’s somewhere close.”
For others, the fact that Indian Wells is often where most sponsors want to do their photo shoots can be a distraction.
“This is the tournament I like least. You have 128 women, 128 men, it’s a beautiful event,” he said in 2021, quoted by firstsportz.com. “They want to pay more than any other tournament. They do everything they can. It’s just that every brand needs a shoot and you don’t have time to practice. It’s four or five hours of shoots and you’re all tired Tennis is secondary I hate that.
Indian Wells isn’t for everyone, it seems, but the cream tends to rise to the top. There have been a few surprise winners in recent years, with Dominic Thiem, Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz winning the men’s event, while Paula Badosa got her name on the winner’s trophy in 2021, the year it was played in October due to the coronavirus pandemic. coronavirus.
But no matter who comes out on top, one thing is certain. They will have done this by embracing the conditions, not fighting them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/atp/indian-wells-bnp-paribas-open-masters-1000-atp/indian-wells-a-desert-paradise-for-some-an-unfathomable-puzzle-for-others-665535.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Holi – Holi 2023: Bollywood couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate with friends and family
- The Indian Wells Paradox: Heaven and Hell
- International Women’s Day: Vail locals in the ski fashion industry
- Weekly Immunization Update – 8 March 2023 – CESPHN
- Imran Khan contacted me for help, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar reveals
- When Hollywood Needs A Movie Villain, Brother Tech Responds | AM 870 The ANSWER
- Michigan State University Lab Discovers Big DNA
- Two powerful earthquakes hit the southern Philippines
- From Sidharth-Kiara to Vicky-Katrina, here’s how Bollywood celebrated the festival of colors
- Who Comes and Goes in 2023 Quarterbacks – The Daily Hoosier
- Chanel camellias and empty chairs bring Paris Fashion Week to a close
- Stock market today: live updates