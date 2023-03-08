Sports
Glenwood hockey fails to make the state championship in triple overtime
DENVER Triple Extension.
That’s how long it took to determine the Class 4A hockey champion, and unfortunately for Glenwood Springs High School, it was the opposing team that scored the sudden death game winner.
After defeating Colorado Academy in the semifinals 3-1 on Saturday, the first-seeded Demons took on third-seeded Cheyenne Mountain at the University of Denver’s Magness Arena on Tuesday night.
The Red-Tailed Hawks defeated a strong Steamboat Springs team 7-1 to punch their ticket to the Finals, and it was Cheyenne’s Wyatt Furda who punched the three-time winner of the overtime game past Demons’ starting goaltender Marek Senn.
There’s nothing to be disappointed about how we ended, said Demons head coach Tim Cota. It is a three-overtime game. That amounts to one shot, one moment. We felt we had our chances, and we just couldn’t get through them. All I know is we’ll be back.
Leading up to the loss, Senn got 15 shots on target as the Demons dominated the offensive zone, shooting 24 to unbeatable Cheyenne Mountain starting goaltender Jeremy Renholm.
Sometimes the only stat that counts is on the leaderboard. I thought we had an edge on pretty much everything, Cota said. Their keeper played well. But I thought we were doing everything right.
While the Demons’ scoring opportunities increased in each period, it was Senn who faced the ultimate test late in the game.
A 0-0 tie with less than two minutes left in the third period, Senn made a spectacular glove save on wide open Cheyenne Mountain forward Philip Bramble.
He was solid all year, Cota said of Senn. It was a 0-0 game in triple overtime and he was done.
Less than 10 seconds later, Furda cleared himself for a breakaway, forcing Demon’s junior defender Jase Joslin to slam into Furda to tamper with his shot. This sent Joslin to the box with about 1:46 left in the period.
Despite being a man, the Demons held off the Cheyenne Mountains offense and killed the penalty early in the first overtime period. Matters remained undecided in the second overtime period, with both teams giving up and killing on penalties.
We didn’t panic, Cota said. We had a job to do. We did it the best we could.
The game was essentially all Demons prior to overtime.
In the first period, thanks to good defense in the neutral zone, Glenwood maintained puck possession in their offensive zone for almost the entire frame.
Sophomore forward Ryan Rigney took a steal from the blueline and found himself in a breakaway at 2:50 p.m. However, he would be stuffed by Renholm.
Later in the period, Demon sophomore defenseman Lucas Chartier would be called up for a hooking penalty, resulting in Glenwood putting a man down. But the Red-Tailed Hawks weren’t allowed to hit the net once during their power play.
Senn would see some action in front of the net, freezing the puck at 6:02 and saving a glove at 4:23. The Demons later went ahead with the power play after Cheyenne’s Hank Walsh hit a tripping penalty at 3:40. Going into the second period, the Demons defeated Cheyenne 10-3.
In the second period, it still held up, but not without enough scoring opportunities for the Demons. The Demons would get two power play chances, but were left scoreless by a stingy Renholm.
Senn also kept the Red-Tailed Hawks out of the net after senior Ryder Rondeau was called for a slash at 11:40 in that period.
The Demons came back later and arguably created their best scoring opportunities all night. Taking off at 3:30 in the second, Rondeau worked the puck behind Renholm’s net and got a pass from the front to senior Carson Miller for a shot straight into Renholm’s granary.
With about two minutes remaining in the second period, Lucas Chartier fired at Renholm with the glove, but was stopped.
The Demons ended the period with lead shots to the net, 17-5.
In the third period of action, the Demon’s best scoring opportunity came at 7:14, when junior Jacob Barlow got a shot at the net, but it trickled just wide.
After taking second place in all of Colorado’s 4A League, the Demons finish their season with 17 wins and five losses. They lose eight seniors.
Of course it stings to end up like this, but when you look back at what we achieved and what we did and what we did with this group in that locker room, we were proud, Cota said.
We come back. We come back.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aspentimes.com/news/glenwood-hockey-falls-short-of-championship-in-triple-overtime/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi is considered tasteless when it comes to talk about postponing elections
- How Judy Blume finally got a yes from Hollywood
- Glenwood hockey fails to make the state championship in triple overtime
- The draped dress and the trend is the spring trend that everyone loves
- Google employees shocked again! Fewer promotions this year after layoffs
- The retired colonel examines the power struggle between Chief Wagner and the Russian Minister of Defense
- The most common deaths from young-onset colon cancer are:
- British travelers affected by the French general strike as several flights and trains were canceled | british news
- The US military plans to mount Western air-to-air missiles on Ukrainian MiGs
- Holi – Holi 2023: Bollywood couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate with friends and family
- The Indian Wells Paradox: Heaven and Hell
- International Women’s Day: Vail locals in the ski fashion industry