Glenwood hockey fails to make the state championship in triple overtime

Glenwood Springs senior captain Carson Miller skates behind the net in the state championship Class 4A hockey game against Cheyenne Mountain on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the University of Denver’s Magness Arena.

DENVER Triple Extension.

That’s how long it took to determine the Class 4A hockey champion, and unfortunately for Glenwood Springs High School, it was the opposing team that scored the sudden death game winner.

After defeating Colorado Academy in the semifinals 3-1 on Saturday, the first-seeded Demons took on third-seeded Cheyenne Mountain at the University of Denver’s Magness Arena on Tuesday night.

The Red-Tailed Hawks defeated a strong Steamboat Springs team 7-1 to punch their ticket to the Finals, and it was Cheyenne’s Wyatt Furda who punched the three-time winner of the overtime game past Demons’ starting goaltender Marek Senn.

There’s nothing to be disappointed about how we ended, said Demons head coach Tim Cota. It is a three-overtime game. That amounts to one shot, one moment. We felt we had our chances, and we just couldn’t get through them. All I know is we’ll be back.

Leading up to the loss, Senn got 15 shots on target as the Demons dominated the offensive zone, shooting 24 to unbeatable Cheyenne Mountain starting goaltender Jeremy Renholm.

Sometimes the only stat that counts is on the leaderboard. I thought we had an edge on pretty much everything, Cota said. Their keeper played well. But I thought we were doing everything right.

Glenwood Springs takes on Cheyenne Mountain in Denver on Tuesday.

While the Demons’ scoring opportunities increased in each period, it was Senn who faced the ultimate test late in the game.

A 0-0 tie with less than two minutes left in the third period, Senn made a spectacular glove save on wide open Cheyenne Mountain forward Philip Bramble.

He was solid all year, Cota said of Senn. It was a 0-0 game in triple overtime and he was done.

Less than 10 seconds later, Furda cleared himself for a breakaway, forcing Demon’s junior defender Jase Joslin to slam into Furda to tamper with his shot. This sent Joslin to the box with about 1:46 left in the period.

Despite being a man, the Demons held off the Cheyenne Mountains offense and killed the penalty early in the first overtime period. Matters remained undecided in the second overtime period, with both teams giving up and killing on penalties.

We didn’t panic, Cota said. We had a job to do. We did it the best we could.

The game was essentially all Demons prior to overtime.

Marek Senn stands in the net during the national anthem.

In the first period, thanks to good defense in the neutral zone, Glenwood maintained puck possession in their offensive zone for almost the entire frame.

Sophomore forward Ryan Rigney took a steal from the blueline and found himself in a breakaway at 2:50 p.m. However, he would be stuffed by Renholm.

Later in the period, Demon sophomore defenseman Lucas Chartier would be called up for a hooking penalty, resulting in Glenwood putting a man down. But the Red-Tailed Hawks weren’t allowed to hit the net once during their power play.

Senn would see some action in front of the net, freezing the puck at 6:02 and saving a glove at 4:23. The Demons later went ahead with the power play after Cheyenne’s Hank Walsh hit a tripping penalty at 3:40. Going into the second period, the Demons defeated Cheyenne 10-3.

In the second period, it still held up, but not without enough scoring opportunities for the Demons. The Demons would get two power play chances, but were left scoreless by a stingy Renholm.

Kale Tibbetts plays in Denver on Tuesday.

Senn also kept the Red-Tailed Hawks out of the net after senior Ryder Rondeau was called for a slash at 11:40 in that period.

The Demons came back later and arguably created their best scoring opportunities all night. Taking off at 3:30 in the second, Rondeau worked the puck behind Renholm’s net and got a pass from the front to senior Carson Miller for a shot straight into Renholm’s granary.

With about two minutes remaining in the second period, Lucas Chartier fired at Renholm with the glove, but was stopped.

The Demons ended the period with lead shots to the net, 17-5.

Glenwood Springs shakes hands with Cheyenne Mountain after losing the 4A state championships.

In the third period of action, the Demon’s best scoring opportunity came at 7:14, when junior Jacob Barlow got a shot at the net, but it trickled just wide.

After taking second place in all of Colorado’s 4A League, the Demons finish their season with 17 wins and five losses. They lose eight seniors.

Of course it stings to end up like this, but when you look back at what we achieved and what we did and what we did with this group in that locker room, we were proud, Cota said.

We come back. We come back.

