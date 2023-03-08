Elsworth regains first place in the Wisbech Table Tennis League by beating Wizards





Elsworth recaptured first place in the final round of Wisbech Table Tennis League Premier Division matches. They took on Wizards in a battle for first place, who desperately needed a win, but against the undefeated Elsworth it was a close call. Dan Fielding produced an impeccable maximum while Jaroslaw Chrzanowski backed him up with two wins. The latest Wisbech table tennis action (Image: iStock) Wizards fought back with Brett Heppenstall, Alan Ashbury and Grant Brightey wins over Mark Conway. Brett also scored a fine win over Jarowslaw. The final match saw it 5-4 to Elsworth, who promptly took the double for a 6-4 win. With a match in hand and a week to go, they should feel confident that the title is theirs. Inbetweeners were in a determined mood against Pegg Scaffolding, with Clive Welsman and Derek Kiddle both scoring maximums. Sam Kiddle scored two as Inbetweeners ran out 9-1 winners. For Pegg, a lone Peter Pegg 14-12, the fifth win was their only reward. Exiles vs. Eagles a game where Exiles triumphed against all odds. Not only did they have man of the match Keith Phillips in great form, but they also had a health issue for Steve Barrett that forced him to withdraw from the game. The match ended 5-5. Trojans made it a tough night for Nets & Edges, with man of the match Wayne Mason in typically untouchable form for maximum straight sets. Well supported by David Lemmon (3), Steve Mason (2) and a doubles win from Wayne and David, Trojans won 9-1. Steve Goodale scored the Nets & Edge’s lone run with a victory over Steve Mason. In the First Division, a 5–5 marathon draw was one of the longest ever league games as man of the match Mark Littlechild beat Kevin Buck. Mark went on to cap it off, while Jeff Chung won against Peter Munch, before Mark and Jeff took the doubles for a 5-5 tie. Warlord’s points came from two each from Kevin and Guntars Briedis, plus a win from Peter Munch over Vaughan Parker. With one match to go, Warlord’s title ambitions must now be seriously compromised. Stingers regained top spot in the league with a convincing 9-1 victory over 5 Stars A. Man of the match Paul Reed, Igors Scekalevs and David Patrick all scored maximum. 5 Stars A came out ahead with a double win by Alfie Yarrow and Paul Gay over Paul and Igors. Ramblers found Wanderers to be an unstoppable force in their game. Man of the match David Nicholas, Steve Kent and Mike Smith all scored maximums, then David and Steve took the doubles for a 10-0 win. Before Ramblers, Mark Spinks was especially unlucky as he narrowly lost to Mike 14-12, and put up some resistance in his other games. The youthful 5 Stars B found the veteran Spartans too much to handle as man of the match Gordon Lyttle, Andy Bayes and Graham Sheppard all scored maximums and then sealed the 10-0 victory with Andy and Gordon winning in doubles .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fenlandcitizen.co.uk/sport/elsworth-regain-top-spot-with-vital-win-over-wizards-in-the-9302548/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos