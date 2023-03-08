BCCI’s unforgettable decisions that shaped women’s cricket in India

Gone are the days when cricket was considered a men’s sport, WPL is a breakthrough moment for women’s cricket in India. It is the result of a long struggle that female cricketers have waged for a long time.

Reema Malhotra, WPL Expert, Sports18 and JioCinema told Mint that with the launch of WPL, more families will push their daughters to play the sport, knowing that their future can be secured. “I believe we will also see a cultural change where female cricketers will have the same level of respect and recognition off the pitch as the male cricketers. We will see a lot more girls playing in stadiums and academies and all these changes will shape the gender. ” inclusiveness in sport,” she added.

It is a known fact that female players have languished in the shadow of their male counterparts in the cricketing world. However, generations led by Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami refused to crumble even when attacked by misogynists.

Mahendra Kumar Sharma registered the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) under the Societies Act in Lucknow in 1973 under the presidency of Begum Hamida Habibullah. In the same year, the first Women’s Interstate Nationals was held in Pune in which three teams participated, namely Bombay, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The later number of teams increased from three to eight. Chandra Tripathi and Pramilabai Chavan are the other two ladies along with founding secretary Sharma who was instrumental in the initial development of women’s cricket.

Women in Blue made their ODI debut at the 1978 World Cup. In the same year, the WCAI received government recognition from the International Women’s Cricket Council (IWCC) in 1978.

Thirty-two years after the WCAI was founded, the women’s side took India to the 2005 Cricket World Cup Final. And in 2006, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took over the governance of women’s cricket. Since then, the cricket regulatory body has taken several important steps to promote gender equality and women’s participation in the men’s game.

“We must applaud BCCI’s work and efforts. BCCI has worked relentlessly to bring cricket to the level of popularity it has in India and has also made a strong start in women’s discipline. BCCI has left no stone unturned to ensure that women’s cricket in India has a sustainable and glorious future,” said Vinit Karnik, Head of sports, esports, and entertainment, GroupM South Asia.

Last year, the BCCI announced the introduction of a pay equality policy for its contracted female cricketers. In 2022, India also hosted the Women’s T20 Challenge. In addition, India will host the 50-over Women’s ICC World Cup in 2025.

“The women’s game has come a long way. It’s about the last 45 years of how our seniors used to play cricket and then the current generation especially looking at the under 19 players who have just come off the U-19 World Cup and straight into franchise league, rubbing shoulders with international players. It shows the progression, growth and transformation that has taken place in the women’s game,” former India Women’s Cricket Captain Anjum Chopra told Mint.

View full image Anjum Chopra, former cricketer and current cricket commentator

Speaking about the transformation from domestic training sessions to international competitions, Ridhima Pathak, WPL Anchor, Sports18 and JioCinema said, “A lot of the older players used to tell you that they played for the love of the sport and that’s why everything they paid for out of pocket came – be it travel, accommodation, food and more that has now changed dramatically in domestic cricket and it is being equated to men’s cricket where the teams can play and train on the same ground as the house men, stay in five star hotels and have their providing nutrition”.

Pathak added that BCCI’s decision to bring in more professional coaches and staff is another big change. And BCCI’s approval of Harmanpreet Kaur’s demand for a sports psychologist was another major decision that became a critical factor in terms of the mental strength of women playing at the international level, she added.

Vishal Yadav, founder and CEO of Female Cricket, said BCCI has been taking steps slowly but surely to narrow the gender gap in cricket. For example, “attempt to increase the number of matches (inter-zonal tournaments) for domestic female cricketers. It has also equated the match fees earned by international female cricketers to those of their male counterparts”. “India became the fourth country to have an equal pay policy after Australia, New Zealand and England,” Yadav added.

On the introduction of WPL, Yadav said, “In the next 3-4 years, we can see a drastic change in the quality of women’s cricket not only in India, but all over the world”.

Undoubtedly, the Indian women’s cricket team has been on the rise in the last decade. In 2017, India reached the final of the 50-over World Cup. India also reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Indian women’s cricket team made history by winning the first silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. And in January this year, India won the first Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup. Now the Tata WPL is another feather in the cap of Indian cricketers.

Karnik believes the Tata WPL is the next big thing that will shape the future of women’s cricket in India. Citing three reasons, Karnik said WPL will provide a platform for female cricketers to showcase their talent and skills and win over a loyal fan base. The platform could set off a chain reaction starting with female cricketers attracting more personal endorsements and increasing their airtime. Secondly, the WPL will boost the development of young talent in the country and in the cricketing world. “It (WPL) will catalyze the development of young talent in the country and around the cricketing world,” he added. Thirdly, WPL will catalyze the development of young talent in the country and in the world of cricket.

The Women’s Premier League is a huge development. Female cricketers in India will now stick to the sport for longer, and in the longer term it will only benefit Indian cricket,” Mithali Raj, a former India captain and a mentor for the Gujarat Giants, told the Associated Press.

For years, the BCCI resisted calls for women’s T20 competitions, citing a lack of interest from sponsors and broadcasters. However, India’s mighty cricket administration did organize a four match Women’s T20 Challenge to parallel the IPL knockouts. But late last year, BCCI finally sprang into action after a financial research report revealed strong interest in women’s T20 cricket, and the WPL was born. There are a total of five franchises in Season 1 of WPL: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

The three-week tournament will feature 22 matches, including 20 in the league stage and two knockouts, all played in Mumbai for Season 1. So far, Mumbai Indians and Delhi capitals lead the points table with 4 points each.

“WPL is an encouragement that sees the sport as a career opportunity. It’s all looking good for the women’s game right now,” Chopra said.

The WPL has already become the most lucrative women’s cricket franchise in the world. “This is the inaugural season of the WPL, but I also hope and see this grow into a major sporting asset in the country, build stars and heroes and also equalize the fame of male and female athletes in India,” Sanjana Ganesan, WPL So said Anchor, Sports18 and JioCinema.