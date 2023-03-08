Jeremy Day, in the middle of a daydream





The Caledonian Olympic table tennis player played in the qualifications for the World Smash in Singapore, a podium on the world circuit. The adventure ended with the loss of the first game against the Englishman Jarvis, but the experience was exceptional. a novel.

I went from a small local tournament in the Falun d’Or sports hall last weekend to an official match of the best international level this week in Singapore, in front of the cameras broadcasting the matches live. Emotional lift from table tennis player Jeremy Day, current selection leader Caledonia 119H worldwide. into 1each At the World Smash Tour in Singapore on Tuesday, Cagou faced Tom Jarvis, a 23-year-old opponent, 121H World, and a member of the England national team. “I was a little nervous opening the competition, in front of a crowd of high caliber athletes, and I struggled to fit into the first group. It still feels good that I didn’t feel completely helpless in front of him.”Jeremy admits, he went 3 sets 0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-5). Left alone in Singapore, Caledonia found support there. He was able to talk to another competitor, New Zealander Alfred de la Pena, who regularly visited him at tournaments in Oceania and with whom he trained to prepare for the biggest encounter of his career. Alfred also advises him during his match. If the tournament is stopped soon, the Olympic licensee will not regret his performance: It was all about serve, serve and the third ball. I felt that every point was within reach, that I was missing out on training sessions in which I would receive balls of this quality more regularly, be more technically consistent and also be physically stronger. Jeremy’s extraordinary adventure continues. In particular, he was able to meet the staff and players of the French team! “I talk to them a little bit every day, without bothering them too much. Back in New Caledonia, Jerome Moreseau put me in touch with a friend of his who coaches them. I could talk and play with them. Last night was a pair of sets with Flix LeBron, the 17-year-old rising star who has just broken into the top 50 in the world after being a semifinalist in a tournament last week. Each meeting is an opportunity to get advice from the best table tennis players, to define strategies and techniques. “The general feeling is that it’s crazy, it’s inspiring, it makes you grow just by being around people who play at that level. My level goes up automatically, just by watching and being present. C It’s a weird thing to say, but it’s the reality.”he explains. JI watched almost every game in the league, when I wasn’t with France or spying on the players’ training sessions! with blues We discuss our life, the event, the workouts, we talk about the frequency, the intensity. They are curious about life in New Caledonia, their life in sports and their physical preparation. At the table I also listen to the tactical and technical advice they give each other. A one-time opportunity. “To stand shoulder to shoulder with the best sports in the world that I’ve been playing since I was in fifth grade. As a native of New Caledonia, it seemed impossible to me for that to happen with the French team. It’s a childhood dream, a daydream.” Jeremy Day with the player of the French team, Felix Lebrun, with whom he played several training sets.



jeremy day



