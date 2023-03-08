Sports
Olsen wins POTW, four huskies make rankings
SEATTLE Astrid Olson won its first Pac-12 Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award, the conference announced today, making Washington three wins in the past four weeks. Olsen was also one of four Dawgs to appear on this week’s ITA singles poll, tying a program record last set in 2003.
Speaking of 2003, that was also the last and only other time the now 25th-ranked Huskies defeated both UCLA and USC in Pac-12 play before doing so this past Friday and Sunday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
In the 4-3 win over the Bruins, Olsen had a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory over 64th-ranked Ava Catanzarite, and also contributed a 6-3 doubles win with Jennifer Kerr. On Sunday, the Huskies backed it up with a 5-2 victory over the Trojans, which Olsen capped off with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over then-No. 43 Snow Han. It was the two highest-ranked wins of the season for Olsen, the junior from Norway.
Those wins helped propel Olsen up to No. 77 in the latest installment of the national singles rankings. She is currently 10-3 in doubles singles all ranked No. 3 and 18-4 overall for the year.
Also ranked this week’s Sarah Maude Fortin, who clinched victory over USC with an upset of then-No. 24 Eryn Cayetano. Fortin is now checking in at number 105. Hikaru Sato remains ranked number 110, and Jennifer Kerr is number 120.
First-year students also make their debut in the rankings Zehra Suko, who has moved to No. 1 in doubles with Sato. Suko and Sato are ranked 65th nationally this week.
As a team, the Dawgs moved up one spot to No. 25 on the season.
This is Olsen’s first Pac-12 Player of the Week award in her first full season competing for the Dawgs after an injury sidelined her for most of 2022.
The Huskies’ two previous Player of the Week awards this season both came true Hikaru Sato.
Washington (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) is off this week before conference play resumes at home against the Arizona schools on March 17/19.
