Underdog Southeastern boys hockey took No. 5 seed to an unexpected OT end
There was almost a dramatic uproar in the Division 3 high school boys hockey bracket last week.
No. 28 Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth was the culprit.
Trailing 2–0 to last season’s Division 4 runners-up Watertown, the Hawks scored two goals in the dying minutes (including John Whalen’s equalizer with 37 seconds remaining) to complete a thrilling double – overtime ends in the Round of 32 last Wednesday.
Southeastern/BP fell short, 3-2, as Watertown advanced to the Sweet 16, where the Raiders defeated No. 12 Dracut 6-2. Watertown next plays No. 4 Nauset in the Elite Eight.
I hate to lose it, but it was probably one of the best games we’ve played (in my day),’ said Mark Cabral, longtime Southeastern/BP coach. played well with them. I think we have earned a lot of respect from them. We just didn’t leave.
If we played like this and lost 4-1 I would still be just as happy.
Goaltender Jacob Schofield was the star that shone brightest all night, as the senior made 48 saves in what Cabral deemed “arguably the best performance I’ve ever seen from a high school goaltender”.
Southeastern was outshot 17-2 in the first period and 51-30 overall.
He put glove-hand, stick-hand, (with) both pads, which were labeled for the net and he frustrated them to the point (Watertown was) a little bit chippy around the net,” said Cabral. “You could see their frustration Structure.
Myself, personally, I did my very best. I think I made one of my best efforts ever in my life as a goalkeeper. I can also say that for my teammates. They played really hard and none of us were disappointed,” said Schofield. “Of course we wanted to win, but none of us regret it. We all played our hearts out.
Schofield joined the high school team during his junior year and made a handful of starts at both the JV and varsity levels, but was pushed into the full-time starting role following the death of junior Dylan Quinn, who was killed in a car accident the morning of January 15.
The team has played every game in Quinn’s honor ever since, and the inspired play got underway again in an upset bid during the first round of the tournament last week, a big stand against a team this time advancing to the Division 4 state finals. year.
Dylan inspired us all. We played every game for him, Schofield said. Even myself, during training and competitions, I watched him to improve my skills. He was really good. I watched him improve my rebound (control), see what he was doing and it was a lot of fun watching him. We called him every game.
Colin Wilbur, Kacey Brown, Alex Baker and Chris Natsis were the standouts in the defensive effort down the stretch. Natsis tried to block a Watertown shot late in the third period to create Whalen’s chance to even things out a few plays later in the final minute of regulation.
I jumped up and down on the couch. I was very excited. I could hardly see it either,” said Schofield of the equalizer. “The whole bench was ecstatic, the trainers, the coaches and all of us.
I have no idea how it got to John,” Cabral said with a chuckle. “I didn’t even know who scored the goal because it was a game with everyone in front of the net.
Cam Wilbur also scored, scoring the goal that cut the Hawks’ 2–0 deficit in half after 10 minutes of the third period.
Southeastern finish the season with an 11-9-1 record.
(Watertown) could have easily gone 4-0 after one. I think they expected (that) with the sowing and they knew us, knew them. That team went to the Garden in D4 last year and returned eight seniors. Good players,” said Cabral. That was probably the best defense we’ve played against all year.
