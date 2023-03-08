Marc Kemp | Best Table Tennis Tables





My name is Mark Kemp and I like to play table tennis. Anyone who knows me knows that table tennis has been a part of my life since I was about 6 years old and that was a few decades ago now! I started playing table tennis at the age of 6 when my father bought a table tennis table for the summer house at the end of our garden. I played with family, friends and my passion grew from there. From then on I was hooked and started playing and beating everyone at my school. After school I joined a couple of county clubs in Reading, England called Our lady of Peace and the Kingfisher table tennis club. I then started playing every night 6 days a week and games on the weekends. I worked my way up in the Reading Table Tennis leagues and played in Division 1 at age 16 and then started playing for my county Berkshire. I started getting coaching from Jimmy Stokes Senior, his son Jimmy Stokes Jr was top 10 in England at the time. I went to a few table tennis training camps where I was trained by Alison Gordon who is a Commonwealth table tennis champion in 1982 and Fiona Eliot who became a ranked English table tennis champion in the 1990s. Then I was invited by Jimmy Stokes Senior to play for the Center of Excellence and train for the England table tennis team. Unfortunately at this time I was in boarding school and my parents thought it would be best to concentrate on my studies. I see the rise of table tennis at home, in bars and at club level and it’s great to see people of all ages and walks of life enjoying the game. So I thought that by writing this blog I can share my knowledge, experience and understanding of the game. This blog aims to give you tips, tricks and general advice about the world of Ping Pong! I hope you enjoy my reviews of the best ping pong tables on the market right now! Go ahead and enjoy the content we’ve worked so hard to create.

