Tang named AP Big 12 Coach of the Year; Johnson, Nowell’s first team





MANHATTAN, Kan. Freshman head coach Jeroen Tang but also seniors Keyontae Johnson And Markquis Nowell earned recognition on the AP All-Big 12 Teams announced on Tuesday (March 7). Freshman head coachbut also seniorsAndearned recognition on the AP All-Big 12 Teams announced on Tuesday (March 7). All three repeated their honors from the league’s coaches, as Tang was honored as the conference’s Coach of the Year, while Johnson was named the Newcomer of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team selection along with Nowell , by media votes that regularly cover the Big 12. Johnson and Kansas’ Jalen Wilsonwho repeated his Player of the Year award from the league coaches, were both unanimous First Team selections, while Nowell, Baylor’s Adam Flagler and Texas’ Marcus Karl completed the first team. Kansas’ Gradey Dick And Kevin McCullar Jr. emphasized the second team, along with TCUs Damion Baugh And Mike Miles Jr. and Baylor’s Keyon George. Tang, who was named a finalist for several National Coach of the Year awards earlier today, including the Ben Jobe Award (Division I top minority coach), Joe B. Hall Award (top freshman head coach), and the Jim Phelan Award, will be the seventh head coach in school history to earn the conference’s Coach of the Year honors, including the third in the Big 12 era (joining Frank Martin And Bruce Weber). He’s in Bruce Weber (2013) as the only coaches to be chosen for the award in their first seasons. After being picked 10e in the preseason Big 12 poll with only two returning players, Tang has led the Wildcats to 23 wins so far this season and tied for third place with an 11-7 record in the nation’s toughest conference. His record of 23-8 is currently tied with Missouri’s Dennis GatesXaviers Sean Miller and Duke’s Jon Scheyer for the best mark by a freshman Division I head coach this season. His 23 wins draw Bob Huggins for second most by a freshman head coach in school history, while being the fifth K-State head coach to win 20 games in his freshman season. Johnson and Nowell are the 14th duo in the school’s history to both be selected for the first team conference, including only the second in the Big 12 era. Barry Brown Jr. And Dan Wade in 2018-19. They are only the seventh and eighth K-State players in the Big 12 era to earn first-team honors by the league coaches. Johnson is the 13th Wildcat since 1970 to be voted league newcomer of the year and the third in the Big 12 era to be selected for the honor by the AP. Jeremiah Massey (2004) and Dennis Clemente (2009). Johnson, a six-foot-tall, 230-pound forward from Norfolk, Virginia, currently averages 17.8 points on 51.9 percent (203 of 391) from the field, including 42.4 percent (42 of 99). ) of 3-point range and 72.5 percent (103-of-142) from the free throw line, to go with a team-best 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 minutes per game . He is one of only two players (Kansas’ Jalen Wilson) to finish in the top-5 of the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding in both overall and league play. A 5-foot-8, 160-pound point guard from Harlem, NY, Nowell averages 17 points on 37.6 percent (146 of 388) of the field, including 35.6 percent (74 of 208) of 3 -point range and 88.5 percent (162-of-183) from the free throw line to go along with a Big 12-best 7.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 36.4 minutes per game . He is in the top 3 of the Big 12 in 13 categories, including tops in assists (238), assists/game, free throws (162) and free throw attempt (183), free throw percentage, steals (76), steals/ game and minutes. K-State has retired from the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the No. 3 seed to play the No. 6 seed and No. 22/22 TCU (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) at 8:30 p.m. , CT on Thursday, March 9. The tournament starts on Wednesday, March 8 with two games in the first round. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

