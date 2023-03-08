Sports
Sam Billings: I’ve been running the drinks for eight years. I just want to play cricket’
Several England players out of central contract – including Alex Hales, Liam Dawson and Tymal Mills – opted to fulfill their more lucrative PSL deals rather than travel to Bangladesh, and Billings made the same decision after assurances he would play for Qalandars , instead of the drinks.
“It wasn’t that I made myself unavailable,” Billings told ESPNcricinfo. “I had a long talk with Rob Key [England’s managing director] and Jos Buttler, and I felt the stage of my career I’m in, I have to play cricket.
“That England team is very hard to get into. I went to the ODIs in Australia, did well, and over the last few years I’ve averaged close to 50 in ODI cricket with a success rate of 91. So in terms of stacking numbers up in that format for a period of time, I feel like I did.
“At my age all I have to do is play cricket and enjoy my cricket. It’s such a complex situation because guys who don’t have a contract lose badly when it comes to the kind of playing in these tournaments, or don’t play in this kind of tournaments.” tournament.
“So that was the decision I made. With Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow [to potentially return] there is no guarantee that I would be on that World Cup team. I feel I’ve done enough to be in and around the mix and my game is suited to subcontinental conditions. The message I got was: if you score points, anywhere, then they have to choose from that.”
England have just seven more ODIs scheduled for the 2023 World Cup, four against New Zealand and three against Ireland in September. They are likely to submit their provisional World Cup squad to the ICC before the start of the New Zealand series, and Billings believes he can still work his way into the squad with a strong home summer.
“There’s a lot of cricket to be played,” he said. “If I go home, dominate county cricket, dominate the Hundred, then I’m in a really good place to be picked for the World Cup. That’s how I look at it.
“I’m getting a lot better at dealing with what’s ahead. Right now I’m just focusing on the PSL, winning the PSL and doing everything I can to help the team do that. i am moving on to Kent and [being] club captain at Kent; then I’m captain of the Oval Invincibles for the Hundred, so I’ve had a lot of cricket.
“The idea is that if I play well, play in winning teams and contribute to winning teams, that gives me the best chance at the World Cup. I know my game is right for the subcontinent in terms of playing spin. Especially in 50-over cricket. A lot can change and it’s a long time until the World Cup.”
Asked if he regrets missing the Bangladesh tour, Billings said: “No. Of course everyone wants to play for England. [But] I’m 31, I’ve been running the booze for eight years. I just want to play cricket, enjoy my cricket.
“I just want to play consistent cricket and not sit on the bench. I just want to get the most out of my career, the rest of my career.”
Sam Billings
“It’s a different mindset if you don’t feel like you’re playing for your position every game. This franchise [Lahore Qalandars] has put tremendous faith in me and said, ‘You’re going to bat and you’re going to keep the wicket. You are an integral part of the team.’
“That mindset, knowing you get a full league or a full series of matches, you see so many players benefit from it and I think it’s a much healthier headspace for me to be in: I can actually just go out and enjoy of my cricket instead of feeling like I have to score every time I hit.”
Billings has had more success in white-ball cricket than red-ball cricket, but won three Test caps last year as understudy to Ben Foakes. He pulled out of the upcoming IPL, having played for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 on a deal of INR 2 crore (around 200,000). The IPL clashes with the start of the County Championship and he opted to play for Kent in April and May. , to give himself a shot at selection for the Ashes this summer.
“It’s the modern player. You kind of have to manage these different things,” Billings said. “I have a huge ambition to still play Test cricket. I’ve played three Tests and loved every minute of it. It’s the most rewarding form of the game. For me I felt at home Ashes – again, when I go home , score some runs early in the season and really dominate county cricket then I have the best chance of getting back into that test team.
“As an England player everyone wants to be part of that team right now. You see the fun they play with. You see the environment that is created and the cricket they play. There is no greater series than the Ashes for an England player and an Australian player, so it was just a matter of giving myself the best chance again.
“Last year in the IPL I played a little, I didn’t play a little. Again, I just want to play consistent cricket and not be on the bench. I just want to get the most out of my career, the rest of my career, and I felt like that was the best option for me.”
Umar Farooq is ESPNcricinfo’s Pakistani correspondent
