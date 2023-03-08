Pink and Robin Thicke test their tennis skills at the Desert Smash charity event





Singing is so much easier! Pink’s exclamation came just a few minutes after her match at the Desert Smash tennis event, perhaps a reminder that the famed pop star has only been working on her game for a few years. The singer occasionally let out a cry as the tennis ball flew in her direction. This is so scary! she yelled in laughter from the spectators and maybe ducked a few times, but she managed to have a good time next to pro tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. The pairs match against pro tennis player Victoria Azarenka and singer Robin Thicke was one of the headliners on Tuesday at the 19th annual Desert Smash, held this year at the La Quinta Resort & Club. For those keeping score at home, Azarenka and Thicke won. The event, which also included a live auction of high-priced items such as Taylor Swift concert tickets, raised money for the Playing for Change Foundation, a global nonprofit that promotes music education for children. Desert Smash, which has attracted other stars such as Justin Bieber and Will Ferrell, benefits a different charity each year. ESPN journalist Chris McKendry helped organize the event and told the audience that she shamelessly fangirled for Pink. After noting that Wednesday is International Women’s Day, McKendry chatted briefly with Pink and Azarenka about navigating their respective careers as mothers. My dressing room went from whiskey and cigarettes to ball pits and stuffed animals, but the most rewarding thing is being able to show your kids the world. I didn’t miss it, the pop singer told McKendry. Many fans in the stands were dressed in (you guessed it) pink as they cheered on the singer, who promised the crowd that she would be good at other things during the match. Pink and Thicke (who was less chatty as he played) weren’t the only stars in the building. Actor Sean Penn, who may be in town when the BNP Paribas Open kicks off in Indian Wells, also briefly got in on the action Tuesday afternoon. The annual event attracted several top players in pro tennis, with Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Donna Vekic and Marta Kostyuk working before the real competition kicked off this week. While the aim of the event was for charity, there were still a few moments of light-hearted competition. During her game with Kostyuk, Vekic jokingly disagreed over a call from the referee, in this case former NBA player Jason Collins, the league’s first openly gay player. player. Collins teased that it was just a social game. But in a competition between professional athletes, it’s hard to eradicate that competitive nature. Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at [email protected]

