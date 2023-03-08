The Sixth From Bolton business students raise money for Urban Outreach





Young people from The Sixth Form Bolton moved from the classroom to the boardroom to raise money for charity. The students were split into small groups to plan an event. Together they organized all kinds of activities, including candy stands, table tennis tournaments, a donut shop and even an escape room. Pragna Varsani, 17, was part of the group that organized a croissant stand and a ping pong match. READ MORE: The Sixth Form Bolton: High marks from the future doctor READ MORE: Sixth Form Bolton achieves 99% pass rate in A Levels The former student of St James’s CE High School said: We learned a lot about communicating with each other and how to deal with customers. It was also fun to help raise money for a good cause. Table tennis competition for students (Image: Bolton Sixth Form) To date, the fledgling entrepreneurs have raised a total of 450, with further events to raise essential funds for Urban Outreach throughout the year. The business course is designed to provide real-life experiences and scenarios to help students prepare for their future careers. Students created their own marketing and advertising materials. READ MORE: Sixth Form Bolton staff go on strike over wages as part of national action Michael Kniveton, Business Administration Lecturer at The Sixth Form said: We are incredibly proud of all of our business students. They showed great tenacity, teamwork and problem solving skills throughout the process. Sweet stall of students (Image: Bolton Sixth Form) Urban Outreach is a Christian charity that provides food to households in crisis and person-centred support to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable adults and young people in Bolton.

