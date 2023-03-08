Hernandez wins 3 meters at NCAA Zone D diving championships





MINNEAPOLIS Texas Diving qualified four student-athletes for the NCAA Championships on the first day of competition at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on Tuesday. sophomore Hailey Hernandez took the win on 3 meters and freshman Nick Harris won on 1 meter as the Longhorns had two women qualify on the 3 meter springboard while two men secured qualifying spots on the 1 meter springboard. Hernandez, fresh off a Big 12 Conference title at 3 yards, won the event by 4.6 points, finishing with 733.10 points and leading LSU’s Chiara Pellacani on the sixth and final swim to secure victory. Junior Bridget O’Neil placed third with 713.45 to also qualify for the NCAA Championships by finishing in the top nine in the event. freshman Sarah Carruthers finished 11th with 636.40 points and senior Jordan Skiken became 13th with 622.95 points. Finishing in the top 12 will give Carruthers a chance to compete at 10 feet at the NCAA Championships if she earns an automatic qualifier on the platform this Thursday. The top 10 women on the platform secure seats at the national meeting. On the men’s side, Harris won by 1m to match the pace of a men’s squad that had all five divers advance to the 3m final. Harris totaled 758.80 points to win the event by over 20 points and qualify for the NCAA Championships. Also in the top seven, the measure of automatic qualification, was junior Brendan McCourt, who placed fifth with 691.70 points. Junior Noah Duperre, who came out of the preliminary round with a tenth point, was in 18th place heading into the final and finished ninth overall with 646.20 points. Sophomore Manuel Borowski placed 10th with 645.75 points and senior Andrew Gawin-Parigini scored 628.55 points to finish in 13th place. With their top-12 scores, both Duperre and Browoski will be able to compete at 1-meter at the NCAA Championships if they move into the top-9 at 3-meters tomorrow. Duperre also gets a chance if he finishes in the top five in the platform competition on Thursday. The NCAA Zone D Dive Championships continue on Wednesday, March 8, with the women competing in the 1-meter springboard and the men in the 3-meter. Preliminaries for both the women’s and men’s preliminaries begin at 11 a.m. CT and the finals begin 15 minutes after the preliminaries have ended. Women’s 3-meter results (Top 9 qualify for NCAA Championships) 1. Hailey Hernandez (TEXAS) 733.10 2. Chiara Pellacani (LSU) 728.50

3. Bridget O’Neil (TEXAS) 713.45 4. Viviana Del Angel (Minnesota) 666.10

5. Joslyn Oakley (Texas A&M) 664.35

6. Joy Zhu (Minnesota) 658.30

7. Montserrat Lavenant (LSU) 655.85

8. Alyssa Clairmont (Texas A&M) 650.65

9. Helle Tuxen (LSU) 640.15

——

11. Sarah Carruthers (TEXAS) 636.40

13. Jordan Skiken (TEXAS) 622.95

28. Jane Boyle (TEXAS) 268.85 (preliminary score) Men’s 1 meter results (Top 7 qualify for NCAA Championships) 1. Nick Harris (TEXAS) 758.80 2. Adrian Abadia Garcia (LSU) 738.65

3. Victor Povzner (Texas A&M) 725.70

4.David Ekdahl (TCU) 709.20

5. Brendan McCourt (TEXAS) 691.70 6. Rhett Hensley (Texas A&M) 691.10

7. Allen Bottego III (Texas A&M) 688.55

——

9. Noah Duperre (TEXAS) 646.20

10. Manuel Borowski (TEXAS) 645.75

13. Andrew Gawin-Parigini (TEXAS) 628.55 List of Texas NCAA Championship qualifiers from NCAA Zone D Diving Women:

Hailey Hernandez (3 meters)

Bridget O’Neil (3 meters) Gentlemen: Nick Harris (1 meter)

Brendan McCourt (1 meter) Automatic qualifying sports by zone for 2023 Women 1 M 3M Platform Zone A 5 6 6 Zone B 11 9 6 Zone C 10 9 11 Zone D 9 9 10 E zones 6 8 8 Gentlemen 1 M 3M Platform Zone A 6 5 5 Zone B 7 8 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone D 7 9 5 E zones 7 6 5

