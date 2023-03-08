Sports
Lawyer: Black Iowa football players in danger under Ferentz
The attorney represents a dozen former Iowa football players who have settled their lawsuit for racial discrimination with the university’s athletic department receiving more than $4 million, half of which comes from taxpayers’ money, said on Tuesday that Black Hawkeyes players remain at risk of harassment as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge.
Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said in a press release his clients have won and he is pleased that the state appeals board has approved the $4.175 million settlement.
The board voted 2-1 on Monday to contribute $2 million in taxpayers’ money. Board member and state auditor Rob Sand voted against the proposal, saying the university’s athletic department has the funds to cover the settlement.
The broadcast deal will generate tens of millions of dollars each year going forward, Sand said. I don’t know why they can’t cover up their own mistakes and pay for their own mistakes instead of the taxpayer doing it.
Coach Ferentz said on Monday that he was extremely disappointed in the way the matter was resolved. He said he and others named in the lawsuit believed the case would have been dismissed with prejudice before trial if it had not been settled and there was no admission of any wrongdoing.
Solomon-Simmons said he was disappointed to see Ferentz continue to claim that he and his coaches did nothing wrong.
A report commissioned and paid for by the athletic department confirmed the racially hostile environment in its Hawkeye Football program, Solomon-Simmons said.
The lawsuit filed in November 2020 involved former players, including former star running back Akrum Wadley and career reception leader Kevonte Martin-Manley. They claimed they were humiliated with racial slurs, forced to give up black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the Iowa Way promoted by Ferentz, and retaliated for speaking out.
The players initially sought $20 million in damages plus the firing of athletic director Gary Barta, Ferentz, and his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Sand agreed that Gary Barta should be fired.
I can’t imagine a private company that would still have someone at the helm after four discrimination lawsuits led by that person, he said at his news conference Monday.
Barta has been Iowa’s athletic director since 2006. In a statement to the Appeals Board, Sand noted four instances of discrimination totaling nearly $7 million in damages under Barta’s oversight. The largest of these was $6.5 million to settle a 2017 lawsuit over the firing of former hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum. The money used to pay for that settlement came from the athletic department, which does not rely on taxpayers’ money.
In response to a request for comment from Barta, the athletic department issued a statement attributed to him on Monday stating that the department remains committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for every student-athlete and employee associated with our program.
The Hawkeyes’ overarching goal of winning every time we compete, finishing every student-athlete that comes to Iowa and doing well remains our focus, the statement reads.
State Treasurer Roby Smith and Department of Management director Kraig Paulsen are the other two members of the Board of Appeals.
Paulsen, before voting yes, said it’s not for the board to play a role in Barta’s employment status.
If we have to make a decision here about what’s in[Iowa’s]best interest and it seems to me, on the recommendation of the Attorney General, that it’s the wise decision to make, Paulsen said, according to Des. Moines.
Barta, Kirk Ferentz, Brian Ferentz and former strength coach Chris Doyle were dismissed from the lawsuit last week, indicating that a proposed settlement was imminent.
Doyle agreed to leave Iowa five months before the lawsuit was filed after widespread allegations that the longtime strength coach used his position to bully and discredit former players, especially those who are black. Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a severance deal.
