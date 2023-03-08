Marta Kostyuk: Ukrainian tennis star refuses handshake after beating Russian opponent





Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent, Varvara Gracheva, after winning her first WTA title in Texas. Kostyuk earned her first senior tournament win at the ATX Open with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Gracheva. The 20-year-old has been an outspoken critic of allowing Russian and Belarusian players to continue playing on the WTA Tour, and previously expressed her disapproval of players refusing to condemn Moscow's invasion of her country. After taking the victory in Austin, Kostyuk shook hands with the referee, but not her defeated opponent, and twice walked past a defeated Gracheva for a handshake as the Russian went straight to her seat. The eighth seed dedicated her victory to all the people who fight and die in the conflict. In the position I am in now, winning this title is extremely special, Kostyuk said. I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people who are fighting and dying now. Kostyuk reached the third round of the Australian Open in January. Russia escalated the ongoing conflict with Ukraine on February 24 last year by launching a full-scale invasion of the country's east. WTA rules allow players from Russia and Belarus (a close ally of the Vladimir Putin-led government) to participate in the Tour. However, the flags of the two nations do not appear next to competing individuals. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and the All England Club (AELTC) are currently considering whether to allow players from the two countries to play at this summer's grass events in the UK. Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon last year, resulting in ranking points being removed from the tournament and fined.

