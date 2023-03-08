Rumbling in the background: CAN HOCKEY RETURN TO DANVILLE?





Since the Vermilion County Bobcats’ recent fold, there’s been a lot of talk about: WHAT’S NEXT? The main question is, can hockey return to the David S. Palmer Arena and how soon? Numerous hockey fans attended the David S. Palmer Arena board meeting last week. Barry Soskin, who previously managed the Danville Dashers for 11 years, has told Neuhoff Media that the legal issues left over from the Bobcats era need to be resolved first and foremost. https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2509/files/2023/03/sok-one.mp3 AUDIO: It’s over as far as the fans and everyone are concerned, but there is still a legal process to go through. And I’m totally unaware of what kind of time frame the building could be. Soskin says he would love to bring pro hockey back to Danville. But coming from the Bobcats days, he would like it to be well organized for all parties involved. https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2509/files/2023/03/soke.mp3 AUDIO: The past few seasons haven’t gone as well as someone probably would have liked. And with that, there has to be some provision so that we can do what it takes to build up and get back where we need to be; so we can give the thousand fans a game and the things we spent a decade building or achieving. Soskin says he believes in getting the right coach and letting him do his job. https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2509/files/2023/03/sosk555.mp3 AUDIO: Send some ideas off him and pretty much let him do his thing. If it works, great. If it doesn’t work, I have to step in and figure out what needs to be done to make it work. Soskin says his first two years in Danville were challenging, but in the third year, as things improved on and off the ice, he remembers discovering that what he THOUGHT was in Danville WAS in Danville. The board of the David S. Palmer Arena released the following statement following last week’s meeting: The Palmer Arena has received interest from a number of hockey team owners who want to bring hockey back to Danville. The General Manager and attorney will work on a vetting process and lease agreement to learn from past mistakes and ensure we have a team that is a good fit for the Arena and the residents of Vermilion County. We are committed to doing everything we can to have professional hockey back for the 2023/2024 season and hope to be able to send requests for proposals in the coming months.

