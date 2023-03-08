UNI Women’s Golf: Panthers tee or jump tie for eighth at UTRGV Invitational





MCALLEN, TEX. —UNI women’s golf kicked off the spring portion of the 2022-23 schedule on Sunday and Monday in the warm meadows of South Texas at the UTRGV Invitational in McAllen. The Panthers finished the three-round league tied for 8th place with Indiana State with a final team score of 936. Houston Christian took home the team title after earning an 863 as a team, with UTRGV on second place (877). freshman McKenna Mallow picked up where she left off after an impressive fall season to take 36th place individually. Mallow shot a 76 (+5) in Sunday’s opening round before shooting a 79 (+8) and 77 (+6) in the final two rounds. Anna Nacos tied for 40th after consecutive rounds of 77 (+6) on Sunday and a 79 (+8) on Monday morning. Victoria Hualde Zuniga scored a 77 (+6) and an 82 (+11) on the first day of competition, but bounced back on Monday with a season-best round of 74 (+3) to finish tied for 40th place. Anna Jensen struggled in the first round with a score of 82 (+11), but improved with second and third round performances with back-to-back scores of 78 (+7) to take 53rd place. Madison Humke tied for 73rd place with scores of 84 (+13), 82 (+11) and 88 (+17). Rylie Driskell And Lily Bredemeier both competed as individuals, with Driskell tying for 62nd place (84-80-80). Bredemeier matched her best round of the year in the first round, scoring 77 (+6) before retiring from the competition. NEXT ONE The Panthers return to the left at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, March 12-14 at Sevierville Country Club in Sevierville, Tennessee. FINAL UNI SCORE CARD * Entered as an individual/withdrew after the first round END TEAM STANDINGS 1st – Houston Christian – 863

2nd – UT Rio Grande Valley – 877

3rd – Lamar – 890

4th – Creighton – 893

5th – Texas A&M – Corpus Christi – 894

6th – Drake – 906

7th – UIC – 918

T8th – State of Indiana – 936

T8th-UNI-936

10th – South Texas – 944

11th – Texas A&M – Kingsville – 945

12th – Omaha – 953

13th – Stephen F. Austin – 962

14th – Prairie View A&M – 980

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/3/7/womens-golf-uni-womens-golf-panthers-tee-of-spring-tying-for-eighth-at-utrgv-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos