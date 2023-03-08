Kedon Slovis makes a good first impression at BYU Blue

PROVO, Utah– It was surreal to see Kedon Slovis wearing the oval Y helmet and a non-contact royal blue jersey for BYU. Slovis, a former USC and Pitt quarterback who once joked about the strange friendliness of BYU fans, is now the man expected to lead BYU’s push into the Big 12 Conference.

The first day of spring training was the first glimpse of Slovis operating as BYU quarterback. The first impression was good. During the 20 minutes of media scrutiny, Slovis looked like a quarterback who has started 38 games for a Power Five program.

There was great speed in his passing, he made quick decisions and he seemed comfortable in Aaron Roderick’s offense. One of the punches on Slovis was often his accuracy on deep passes. However, he showed that he is more than capable of airing it out with a ball from 40 yards deep on the money near the sideline to save freshman Dom Henry.

Now it’s only the first day and there are no pads on it. A very different look than what Slovis and the BYU attack face when they follow a schedule with a program record of 10 Power Five programs. But Slovis’ experience makes him the favorite to be the signaller to step into the shoes left behind by Jaren Hall.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake was impressed with Slovis and the entire quarterback unit after day one.

“Kedon made some nice pitches. I think all quarterbacks [made some nice throws]. I was also impressed with (Cade) Fennegan, I was really impressed with all the quarterbacks,” said Sitake. “A high level of accuracy and a lot of demands on the attack. They could tell their boys where to go. They correct all errors that occur and signal on the field. That’s crazy that we’re doing that with this new group of guys. But they seem to be veterans and seem to adapt very well to our attack.”

Slovis, who chose BYU over opportunities from the Notre Dame, UCLA, SEC and Big Ten programs, was also pleased with the first day.

“I thought it was good. The first day isn’t perfect by any means, so some learning curves for everyone on timing things. But I thought, for the most part, for our first day, I’m pretty proud of the way the guys competed; completed a lot of balls and looked pretty clean from the front. So I was pretty happy with it,” Slovis said. “Obviously we need to be better and build on it, but a pretty good first day.”

Slovis and Roderick have spoken highly of each other in the run-up to the Spring Ball. Slovis praised how much he felt Roderick and BYU analyst Matt Mitchell aligned with him on how they want an offense to be executed.

After a day of running Roderick’s offense in a practice environment at BYU, Slovis continues to praise the system that has produced two NFL quarterbacks.

“There’s a lot,” Slovis said with a smile about what he likes about Roderick’s offense. “We throw it around a lot. That’s kind of our identity. I think it does a great job of protecting the quarterback. It’s very quarterback friendly and allows you to get into a rhythm and operate. I think the first period was run action, play action and run period. We didn’t have a great rhythm, but we found it [rhythm] like a period later. And I think that’s kind of a testament to the offense because we might not hit a touchdown every play, but you’ll find a rhythm because of the way it’s set up.

Roderick made Slovis a top priority in the transfer portal after two-year starter Jaren Hall informed the coaches that he was moving on to the NFL. So when Slovis arrived on campus in January, he immediately set to work overseeing Roderick’s transgression. The third-year OC on the Sitake staff likes how Slovis has handled his affairs so far.

“He’s been a great worker since he got here. And he did a great job of not having any rights. You know, he’s just here to work, and he’s like one of the boys, just like everyone else,’ Roderick said. “But everyone also knows the work he did before he came here. Everyone has seen him play and knows he can play well. I think we’re all happy he’s here.”

