



INDIANAPOLIS — UNI wrestlers Get Happel And Derek Holschlag will join five of their teammates on the national stage as the NCAA announced 47 major selections for the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 16-18 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Panthers will send a total of seven wrestlers to nationals after earning five automatic qualifier spots through NCAA assignments at last weekend’s Big 12 Championships. UNI has sent at least six athletes to the NCAAs each year since 2017, and seven times under head coach Doug Schwab . Happel, a sophomore from Lisbon, Iowa, has posted a 16-6 record this season at 141 pounds with four pins. An alternate at last year’s national championships in Detroit, Happel will make his NCAA debut in Tulsa after going 8-3 this year in doubles competition, including a 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Happel entered the Big 12 Championships ranked No. 8 in the coaches’ poll and No. 5 in RPI before dropping two games and falling short of an automatic berth. During the season, Happel recorded six top-25 wins, including an 8–6 decision over then No. 5 Clay Carlson of South Dakota State at the Daktronics Open. He recorded a second win over Carlson (then No. 16) in the semifinals at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite in December. Happel’s third top-25 win of the year came against No. 12 Tom Crook (Virginia Tech) in Las Vegas. Holschlag, a redshirt senior from La Porte City, Iowa, will be making his second trip to the NCAA Championships after qualifying as an automatic selection at 157 pounds last year. Debuting on the national stage last March, Holschlag won his opening game against Jordan Slivka (Ohio) in a 10-4 decision before falling to David Carr (Iowa State) and Brady Berge (Penn State). With a 16-7 record this season, Holschlag was seeded fifth at the Big 12 Championships, but was eliminated after losing in the second consolation round. Holschlag entered Big 12s No. 23 in the coaches poll and No. 14 in RPI. With a 9-3 score in duals and a 7-1 record against the Big 12, Holschlag recorded three top-25 wins this year, including his first two wins against top-10 opponents. Holschlag got his first top-10 win against then No. 9 Jacob Wright (Wyoming) in a 4-3 decision in January before recording a 6-4 victory in a sudden victory against No. 10 Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State, who finished second of the Big 12 this season at 157 pounds. Seeding and brackets for this year’s NCAA Championships will be revealed on March 8 at 7:00 PM CT during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Selection Show on NCAA.com. UNI’s 2023 NCAA Qualifications Schwab at NCAAs 2011: T41st – 4 qualifiers / 1 All-American

2012: 34th – 5 qualifiers

2013: T15th – 4 qualifiers / 2 All-Americans

2014: 15th – 7 qualifiers / 3 All-American

2015: 34th – 4 qualifiers

2016: 25th – 5 qualifiers / 1 All-American

2017: 18th – 7 qualifiers / 2 All-Americans

2018: T24th – 6 qualifiers / 1 All-American

2019: T13 – 6 qualifiers / 1 All-American

2020: N/A – 7 qualifiers / 5 All-Americans *

2021: 19th – 6 qualifiers / 1 All-American

2022: T20e – 8 qualifiers / 1 All-American * no tournament due to COVID-19 / seeded wrestlers have earned US titles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unipanthers.com/news/2023/3/7/wrestling-uni-wrestling-happel-holschlag-earn-at-large-bids-for-ncaa-championships.aspx

