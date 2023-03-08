Tim Stutzle shows that there could be a 50-goal season in the near future

Especially for Yahoo Sports

In this space, we take a look at which NHL players see their fantasy hockey values ​​go up or down from week to week.

This week’s article features a hot Jenner, Stutzle rolling, Boston’s new blueliner on fire, Vegas benefiting from a trade, and Calgary’s top center in a slump.

Firstliners (risers)

Tyler Seguin, C, DAL

Seguin is no longer the primary scoring option in Big D, but he has become a nice secondary option. His assist on Monday gave Seguin three goals and four helpers in his last seven games. In 2010, the second overall pick stands at 17 markers and 25 apples in 64 games, largely in line with the scoring pace he showed in his last two full seasons. Seguin is no longer a 70+ point scorer, but he should end the season somewhere in the 50+ range, which is still solid.

Boone Jenner, C, CLM

Columbus has had a tough season, but their captain has led the way as best he can with his play. In the past 18 games, Jenner has collected eight goals and 14 points. This year, Jenner, who is more of a lynchpin on the backline but has filled that role on Columbus’s frontline, has 36 points in 52 games. The Blue Jackets don’t really have a better option for the spot and are unlikely to make any changes, keeping Jenner’s value for the rest of the season.

Tim Stutzle, RW, OTT

Stutzle, the third overall pick in 2020, continues to increase his career high in points every time he gets on the scoresheet. He scored the 30 goals for the first time on Saturday and is just one assist short of the 36 he posted in his second campaign last season. Stutzle, despite the myriad talents around him in Ottawa, has quickly become the player teams must compete against. He is still in growth mode and could be a 50 goalscorer in the very near future.

Tim Stutzle comes out for fantasy managers. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jared McCann, LW, ZEE

The move to Seattle and the extra ice time and line placement McCann earned resulted in a huge spike in his production. He went from a career-high 35 points as a Penguin to 50 last season, his first as a member of the Kraken. McCann shows we hadn’t seen anything yet as he has scored 30 goals for the first time in his career with his Friday tally and is just two points behind last year’s tally with 14 fewer games played so far. McCann is a big reason why Seattle could make the postseason in the team’s second year of history.

Dmitry Orlov, D, BOS

Orlov has turned into Bobby Orr since he donned the black and gold. Orlov has already had an excellent year offensively in Washington with six goals and 21 assists in 47 games, but Orlov has taken his game to the next level in Boston. His assist on Saturday extended his points streak to four games in which he scored a pair of goals and added six helpers, the point marking a new career in that category. Orlov skates with equal strength on the first duo and mans a point on the second power play unit, allowing him to remain productive, although probably not at this level.

Brent Burns, D, AUTO

Carolina added a real scoring blueliner when they bought Burns this offseason. He has been everything they could have wished for and then some, especially lately. Burns has been a consistent contributor lately, providing at least a point in 13 of his last 15 appearances, culminating in four assists on Friday. He now stands with 12 goals and 50 points in 61 games this season, including 19 power play points, as he has adapted well to his new team. Burns helps boost Carolina’s production from the back line.

John Gibson, G, ANA

You take production where you can get it. Gibson, who has a tough overall campaign for a fifth consecutive season as Anaheim stays firmly in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, has not lost to regulation in his last five appearances (3-0-2). Rather than push for a trade, Gibson has opted to stay with the Ducks. A big part of that may be because he signed for four more seasons at a $6.4 million AAV, but put him on a good team and his numbers would go up. Enjoy running while it lasts.

Adin Hill, G, LV

The first reaction after that Jonathan Quick was traded from Columbus to Las Vegas was for Quick to take over as the team’s No. 1 netminder, relegating Hill to backup duty. That view may not be correct as Hill has won five of his last six games with 14 goals in that period, including a Friday win with 47 saves. For the season, the 26-year-old goalie is 16-6-1 with a 2.51 GAA average and a .913 save percentage. Logan Thompson sidelined.

Others include Logan Couture, Patrice Bergeron, Mason McTavish, Brayden Point, Dawson Mercer, Roope Hintz, Jason Zucker, Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Shattenkirk, Vince Dunn, Roman Josi, John Klingberg, Sergei Bobrovsky, Tristan Jarry, Cam Talbot, and Jake Allen.

Fourth Liners/Pers Boxer Shorts (Fallers)

Elias Lindholm, C, CGY

Lindholm set a new career record last season with 82 points in 82 games, helped by skating alongside Johnny Gaudreau And Matthew Tkachuk. With both elsewhere this season, Lindholm was expected to see his production drop. Until his recent mild slip, Lindholm had done his best to refute that view, recording 18 goals and 34 assists in 62 games, only a slight drop from his previous output. But Lindholm has now scored just one goal in his last six games, breaking a five-game goal drought on Monday as Calgary find themselves on the outside watching the playoff race.

Dominic Kubalik, LW, DET

Kubalik opened the season looking like the winger to score 30 goals in his first season in Chicago. He scored nine goals in his first 18 games at Hockeytown, but has since had just eight lamplighters in his last 44 games, including only one marker in his last nine games. His struggles since that hot start make it dangerous to rely on him in your competitions. Walk lightly and carefully.

Adam Larsson, D, SEA

Larsson is best known as the other side of the Taylor Hallto New Jersey deal and is primarily seen as just a physical blueliner. In leagues that use hits and blocks, Larsson still had content value despite not producing offensively. Larsson appeared to shake off the “No O” label earlier in the season, posting 24 points in his first 51 games. Unfortunately, that output has proven to be gold insane, as he’s pocketed just one point in his last 12 games, a run of an eight-game pointless streak.

James Reimer, G, SJ

Reimer was a little disappointed that he wasn’t shared on the trade deadline. In the final year of the two-year, $4.5 million contract he signed with the Sharks in July 2021 heading into Monday’s game, the 34-year-old was 9-16-6 with a GAA of 3.35 and a save percentage of .892 through 31 starts. A look at those numbers and his production over the past few seasons should provide ample evidence as to why teams have had little interest. Cape Kahkonen has been the better option in the net lately, putting Reimer, who stopped 36 of 38 shots on Monday to win 3-2, in a backup role in San Jose.

Others include Jack Roslovic, Evan Rodrigues, Dillon Dube, Phil Kessel, Kyle Palmieri, Drew Doughty, Lukas Dostal and Ilya Samsonov (on the road).