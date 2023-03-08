Chinese athletes are making the final push in the run-up to the Asian Olympic Games

With about six months to go until the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Chinese athletes across a wide range of sports, from table tennis to break dancing, are seizing every second in their preparations in hopes of starring at the quadrennial Games.

For China’s all-conquering table tennis team, anything but repeating their streak of five titles at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia will be considered a failure.

Ahead of the Asian Games from September 23 through October 8, Chinese paddlers face another tough test: the final of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC), scheduled for May 20-28 in Durban, South Africa.

“The two major tournaments this year give us the opportunity to observe and select suitable players for our Paris 2024 campaign,” said Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA).

China has won 32 of a possible 37 gold medals since table tennis debuted at the 1988 Olympics.

Liu, a former multi-Olympic and world champion, said China is fighting strong to clear all titles again next year in Paris, while admitting the challenge will be formidable.

“The key is to select a squad that has the greatest strength and can handle the pressure,” he said.

The Chinese diving team, another perennially dominant team on the Olympic podium, held a test match at the end of February to refine their form for the new season.

“Hopefully there will be more competitions and I can win more titles in the new season,” said Olympic and world champion Chen Yuxi, who finished first in the women’s 10m platform in the test.

In addition to the World Aquatics Diving World Cups in Xi’an, Montreal and Berlin, Chinese divers will also participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan in July and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Due to the tight schedule, we have to make extensive preparations mentally and adjust our athletes to the atmosphere of major tournaments,” said team manager Zhou Jihong.

Several Chinese athletes competing abroad have also put up morale-boosting feats of late.

At the World Cup of the International Gymnastics Federation in Doha this month, Olympic champion Liu Yang took the gold medal in the men’s rings after recovering from an injury.

“My main goal this year is the Asian Games, where I hope to win the team and win gold medals,” said Liu, who has not competed in international competitions since the Tokyo Olympics.

For rising tennis star Wu Yibing, who was born and raised in Hangzhou, the will to win the Asian Games gold is even stronger.

Wu rose to fame in February when he claimed the ATP Dallas Open title and became the first player from mainland China to lift an ATP Tour trophy.

“Being from Hangzhou, I hope to win the Asian gold at home,” said the 23-year-old, who finished second at the 2018 Asian Games.

Rider Alex Hua Tian, ​​who is about to make his third appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, enjoyed a “big win to start a big year” after claiming a gold medal in the CCI level -4 event recently held in Montelibretti, Italy.

“There is a lot going on this year with individual and team Olympic qualification and the Asian Games and it is a huge relief that all the hard work from me, my horses and the team over the winter is paying off,” said the 33-year-old rider.

“This is just the beginning of the season, there is still a lot to do. The most important thing is to keep your spirits up, but keep calm and keep working hard,” he added.

Liu Qingyi, who won silver at the 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championships last October, continued her fine form with a resounding victory at the 2023 Breaking for Gold World Series, the first Olympic points event in breakdancing this year. The 17-year-old prodigy defeated Japanese home favorite and world champion Ami Yuasa in a thrilling final.

Liu has set a goal this year to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as early as possible, with her mind already set on a podium finish at the Games.

“I hope I can get through qualifying as early as possible this year so I can prepare some ‘secret weapons’ for the Games,” she said.

With China’s first-ever long jump world title under his belt, Wang Jianan expects to boost his performance from last year to do his best at the worlds and the Asian Games.

Making a breakthrough is also on the mind of Olympic women’s javelin champion Liu Shiying.

China’s women’s basketball and football teams have achieved fame in the past and are looking forward to their campaigns in 2023.

China won a silver medal at the 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup, equaling its best result in the global basketball parade, with Zheng Wei being named the tournament’s top coach.

With the Women’s Asia Cup and the Asian Games coming up, Zheng kept a cool head towards the journey ahead while showing her confidence in the team.

“We have already set a new goal for the team after the World Cup. We are not a strong team despite winning silver in the World Cup,” Zheng told Xinhua.

“Everything starts from the beginning when we leave the stage. We have to take this as our goal in every major tournament in the future, and hopefully we can make it happen in Paris,” she added.

China defeated South Korea in the final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup last February to take home the tournament’s ninth trophy after a 16-year wait.

Shui Qingxia, Zheng’s counterpart on the women’s national football team, is seeking a place in the last eight for her side, known as the Steel Roses, at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The quadrennial tournament is China’s first major competition this year, ahead of the Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers.

“Winning the AFC Women’s Asian Cup does not necessarily mean we are a powerhouse in women’s football. Physically, we are still behind those European teams. Despite the challenges, we never give up chasing our dreams,” said Shui.