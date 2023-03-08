Sports
National triumphs for Edinburgh ping pong pair
There was a lot of success for players associated with it Murrayfield Table Tennis Club at the recent Scottish National Table Tennis Championships.
Faye Leggett was the winner in the women’s singles, while Calum Morrison battled past several strong players to win the men’s event.
This two-day tournament, held at Bells Sports Center in Perth, is run by Table Tennis Scotland, with a series of senior events on Saturday and junior events on Sunday. Saturday in particular brought a lot of drama and beautiful table tennis. It was certainly one of the most entertaining national championships in recent years.
Faye Leggett (Edinburgh University) kept the trophy she had won the previous year. This time she defeated Rebecca Plaistow (South Ayrshire) in the final, winning 4-1. Her strong backhand and consistency came through very much, allowing her to dominate certain parts of the match. In the earlier group stage she had lost to Edinburgh University clubmate Holly McNamara (who also represents North Ayrshire and won the junior girls event the following day), but still made it through to the knockout stage. In her semifinal, Leggett defeated Alisa Khalid (Drumchapel) 3-0. In hers, Plaistow narrowly defeated Lucy Elliott (2022 runner-up) of Drumchapel 3–2. Since joining the University of Edinburgh, Leggett has played a leading role in the table tennis club there, as League Captain and was part of their team that won Division 2 of the Scottish National League this season.
Morrison’s triumph was more unexpected. In the last 16 and last 8 and semi-finals, he had to overcome very strong opponents. After beating Sean Doherty he had to face his doubles partner Colin Dalgleish. Dalgleish was champion in 2021 and runner-up in 2022 and was considered a leading contender. Like Morrison, Dalgleish spent his formative years at Murrayfield where he developed his renowned backhand.
In the semi-final, Calum Morrison reached his first senior national final, where he impressively defeated fellow southpaw Danny Bajwa (Dumfries) 3-1. Bajwa has been one of the fastest improving players in recent years, with several impressive tournament performances.
In the other men’s singles semi-final, North Ayrshire’s Martin Johnson defeated local favorite Gavin Rumgay. Rumgay has been the leading male player in the country for nearly two decades, winning the men’s singles title a record 16 times. For some, the event could be seen as a changing of the guard in Scottish table tennis, although Rumgay is no doubt eager to continue his recovery. Certainly, Johnson’s 3-1 win was impressive, which he celebrated lavishly.
Ahead of the final, Johnson would be considered the favorite for the title given his win over Rumgay and his outstanding performances over the years. These come from a year of training in Germany at Borussia Düsseldorf and the past two years at Peterborough. These impressive performances include a dominant display in the Scottish National League as he led North Ayrshire A to the Division 1 title this season. Sure, Johnson started stronger, taking a 3-1 lead in the best of 7 set final and indeed had a match point in the 5th set. Morrison came back well to take the final three sets and claim his first national championship at the senior level. Morrison showed his ability to keep his spirits up in the most important moments, something he has been able to do from an early age. Since leaving Edinburgh, Morrison has studied and trained at the University of Nottingham alongside leading players such as England’s Tin-Tin Ho. Since graduating he has been training with the Kingfisher club in Reading,
Later in the day, Morrison and Dalgleish jointly took the men’s doubles title, with a 3-2 victory against the very strong pairing of Martin Johnson and Danny Bajwa, who have dominated the event in recent years.
It was a particularly rewarding day for Murrayfield Head Coach Gordon Muir, who has coached the two champions since they were very young players. He also coached Leggett and Morrison whenever he could in their matches on the day, including in both finals, providing tactical advice and encouragement. Table tennis at this level is a physically and mentally demanding sport and a good coach can make a real difference.
Muir said: Faye performed very maturely in the final, staying calm and collected and playing smart table tennis. Although she suffered a setback early in the day, she did well to bounce back and take the final. Calum also did fantastically well, his serve and touch were brilliant and his focus, guts and courage during the matches made a decisive difference to his opponents.”
As Murrayfield’s president noted, following their 100th anniversary in 2022, it was a great way for the club to begin their second century. By them extensive program of junior coachingthey believe there are even more in the ranks following in the footsteps of Leggett, Morrison and Dalgleish.
Sunday’s junior events, for example, featured strong performances from eight players, highlighted by Borui Chen and Charlie McGowan winning the junior boys’ doubles and Bohao Chen finishing second in the Under-13 boys’ singles.
