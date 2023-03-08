Purdue and Rutgers receive weekly baseball awards





Player of the week

Paul Toetz, Purdue

Jr. INF Greendale, WI. Indiana Went 9-for-15 at the plate with four home runs and 11 RBI as Purdue took three of four games against Akron in Holly Springs, NC

Homer twice on two separate occasions against the Zips as he put together a slash of .600/.647/1.533

Defensively, runners at home and third threw out on relay throws from the outfield

First time recipient of the Big Ten Player of the Week Award

Final Purdue Player of the Week Selection: Nick Dalesandro (April 30, 2018) Pitcher of the week

Kyle Iwinski, Purdue

Jr. R.H.P. Griffith, Ind. Kankakee JC Retired 21 of 22 batters against Akron in March to record Purdue’s first complete game shutout since March 2017

Only one hit allowed without a walk and eight strikeouts in seven innings of work

Threw only 78 pitches to complete his jewel, which was cut short by the 10-run rule as Purdue rolled to a 13-0 victory

Collects his first Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors

Final Purdue Pitcher of the Week: Jackson Smeltz (April 14, 2022) Freshman of the week

Trevor Cohen, Rutgers

FROM Brigantine, NJ Holy Spirit Recorded three multi-hit games and scored or drove in 10 of 16 runs produced by Rutgers in its series against UNC Greensboro

Finished batting .471 (8-for-17) with a .647 batting average and zero strikeouts in 17 at bats

Raised his Big Ten-leading batting average to .500 on the season

Earns his second weekly freshman award of the year

Final Rutgers Freshman of the Week Honoree: Trevor Cohen (February 21, 2023) 2023 Big Ten Baseball Weekly Awards

February 21st Player: Brock Vradenburg, Jr., INF, MSU

Pitcher:Brody Brecht, So., RHP, IOWA

Pitcher: Dominic Pianto, So., RHP, MSU

Freshman: Trevor Cohen, Fr., OF, RU February 27 Player: Keaton Anthony, So., DH, IOWA

Pitcher: Jason Savacool, Jr., RHP, MD

Freshman: Greg Pace Jr., Fr. VAN, MICH March 7th Player: Paul Toetz, Jr., INF, PUR

Pitcher: Kyle Iwinski, Jr., RHP, PUR

Freshman: Trevor Cohen, Fr., OF, RU

