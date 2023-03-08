What Ohio State football quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown looked like in first spring training





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football’s spring quarterback competition kicked off Tuesday morning with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown rolling left and running. McCord, the third-year quarterback who served as backup to CJ Strouds last season, led most drills in the 30-minute window open to reporters. Brown also took the lead in a handful of drills in his sophomore year. He also showed a new and unconventional quarterback number: 33, what he said on Twitter last week was a tribute to legend Sammy Baugh. Featured Buckeyes Stories Both quarterbacks kept the ball mostly off the ground, except for Brown’s third pass of the morning, which sailed high over his target. In their first rep with the receiver group, McCord hooked up with Marvin Harrison Jr. That bond that dates back to their time as teammates at St. Josephs Prep could thrive again if McCord wins the starting job. The next, Brown took first rep and shot a pass over center to the unanimous All-America receiver. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he was open to determining a starter by late spring. In those four bouts open to reporters, there were no scrimmage representatives. The closest they came to resistance was when quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis jumped in their faces during one of the rollouts. McCord and Brown are both considered talented passers-by. Both showed a solid pit today, though neither got to open things with a deep ball in the open period. Nothing in the window open to reporters required decision-making from the quarterbacks. With both secure in their essential skills for the job, the decisive margins are likely to come with one consistently leading the attack cleanly and efficiently. Tuesday morning was just the starting point. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2023/03/how-ohio-state-football-quarterbacks-kyle-mccord-and-devin-brown-looked-in-first-spring-practice.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos