Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk insults Russian opponent after victory at ATX Open





Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent Varvara Gracheva after winning a Women’s Tennis Association tournament on Sunday. Kostyuk’s victory at the ATX Open over the weekend marked her first career WTA title. Instead of shaking Gracheva’s hand, Kostyuk shook hands with the referee at the end of the match. “It was just my choice,” Kostyuk said in reference to the decision not to shake hands with Gracheva, according to The Mirror. “We had a great game, don’t get me wrong. She’s a great competitor, I respect her as an athlete, but that has nothing to do with her as a person.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Kostyuk noted that her victory on Sunday was dedicated to “all the people who fight and die” in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “In the position I’m in right now, winning this title is extremely special,” she said. “I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people who are fighting and dying now.” SERENA, VENUS WILLIAMS’ FATHER DEFENSES WILL SMITH, SAYS IT’S TIME FOR ‘EVERYONE’ TO FORGIVE THE ACTOR Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to play on the tour, but they are not allowed to display the flags of either country. Fans are also not allowed to display Russian or Belarusian flags. Kostyuk has previously spoken out about her feelings about Russian and Belarusian players participating in WTA events. “Who speaks out [regarding the war] I clearly believe he has every right to be on tour, but whoever doesn’t… I don’t think it’s just human,” she said in January, according to The Mirror. “I’m not really talking to anyone. [Russian and Belarusian competitors] I barely say hello to them.” The Lawn Tennis Association All England Club, which hosts the annual Wimbledon Grand Slam, is debating whether it will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in this summer’s tournament. Last year, Russian and Belarusian players were barred from playing in the Grand Slam, resulting in ranking points being removed from the tournament and a $1 million fine. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Australian Open did allow players to participate this year as long as their flag or country was not displayed. Kostyuk made it to the third round of the Aussie Open before finally being defeated by Jessica Pegula.

