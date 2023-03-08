Alabama State Games 2023 – Registration Open – The Madison Record





BIRMINGHAM Forty years ago, with doubts among many in Alabama, the first Alabama State Games were held with four events and just over 600 participants. Now, four decades later, the 40e anniversary of the Olympic-style multi-sport athletic event will feature 28 different sports with more than 3,000 athletes participating in the three-day activity in Birmingham and Jefferson County from June 9-11. After being held in the Dothan area in 2022, we are excited to once again welcome the Alabama State Games and celebrate the dynamic athletes of all ages and abilities, said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. Birmingham is renowned regionally, nationally and internationally for hosting exceptional sporting events. The presence of the game will not only have an economic impact, but also kudos to special events coming to our city. The opening ceremony of the 40e The matches begin on June 9 at 7 p.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena and are free to the public. The ceremony will be broadcast live to a statewide audience on the Alabama State Games Television Network and games will begin on June 10 with events at various locations in Birmingham and Jefferson County. As part of the 40e anniversary, the ASF Foundation awards a record 17 grants worth $20,000. The Games through partnerships such as State Farm Athlete Leadership Summit reward academics, the Student Ambassador Program and URKeys2Drv programs have awarded more than $335,000 in scholarships since the first Games were held. Entrants of all ages are eligible to enter the draw with the only requirement being to register to participate in the Games and attend the opening ceremony. There are thousands of young people in households across Alabama who haven’t had the chance to experience the excitement, the challenges and the values ​​learned from competitive sports, said Ron Creel, founder of the ASF Foundation and the Alabama State Games. We are just beginning to realize our full potential and impact. It’s becoming clear that the future of the Alabama State Games extends further than any of us dare to dream. This is about more than a gold medal and a place on the podium. Creel and his staff and the people involved in organizing the year-to-year Alabama State Games have the opportunity to be shining examples of community leadership, academic excellence and dedication to a healthy lifestyle. The 2023 Alabama State Games will feature a mix of new and familiar events: archery, baton spinning, bowling, baseball, baseball 13U, basketball, chess, disc golf, diving, esports, equestrian, flag football, gymnastics, judo, miracle league, ninja challenge, pickleball, racquetball, soccer, shooting sports, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, ultimate frisbee, volleyball and wrestling. The Alabama State Games are part of the nationwide network of state games with a national organization called the National Congress of State Games (NCSG). The mission of the NCSG is to support State Games member organizations in promoting health, fitness and character building through multi-sport competitions and physical activities. Registration for the Games is underway with participants of all ages and locations in Alabama expected to participate. Visit www.alagames.com to register and receive event details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themadisonrecord.com/2023/03/07/alabama-state-games-2023-registration-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos