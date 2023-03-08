Strong NFL group performances only illustrate what Georgia football needs to replace at an outside linebacker





Normally we would talk a lot more about Robert Beal’s performance at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.48 40-meter sprint, the third best of his position group. That was third best among those in his position group. He also added a 10-foot-3 wide jump. It was a strong showing for the Georgia outside linebacker, one that will most likely lead to his name being mentioned on draft day. It happened to be surpassed by Georgia’s other NFL-tied outdoor linebacker, Nolan Smith. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and was one of the NFL’s leading combine winners.

He was elite in every, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said. He ran a 40-yard sprint in 4.39 seconds and completed a vertical jump of 41.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet 8. Weighing in at 238 pounds, he is now the second heaviest player to hit a 10-foot-8 since 2006. sub-4.4 40 runs and has a vertical jump of more than 40 inches on the combine (Vernon Davis is the other). Those are unreal numbers for an outside linebacker. Beal and Smith’s strong performances help further cement what Georgia is losing to the outside linebacker position going into the 2023 season. Smith and Beal had played a ton of football for Georgia, with Beal signing in the 2017 recruiting class and Smith being the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 cycle. They each had sacks in the 2022 National Championship Game, a 33–33 victory. 18 for the Bulldogs. In addition to losing Smith and Beal, Georgia also saw MJ Sherman move to Nebraska. Only Chaz Chambliss has spent more than two seasons on the program. Chambliss saw regular snaps after Smith’s season against Florida came to an end. In that sense, his injury turned out to be a silver lining, as Georgia has at least one somewhat well-known entity at the position. Chambliss picked up sacks in the wins over Florida and LSU.

Related: Here’s who will replace Georgia football’s defensive stars from the 2023 NFL Combine You can tell Georgia has braced for this day as the Bulldogs signed three edge rushers in each of the previous two cycles. Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith and CJ Madden joined the program in 2022, while Damon Wilson, Samuel MPemba and Gabe Harris all enrolled in the off-season. The final three will all participate in spring training. Jones Jr. and Wilson were both five-star contenders, while MPemba and Smith both have elite athletics. Jones will miss spring training with a shoulder injury, while Smith played on defense last season. Georgia could also continue to use Jalon Walker as an outside linebacker, as in late 2022. As the injuries increased, Georgia became comfortable moving Walker from inside linebacker to outside linebacker. The move proved to be moderately successful, with Walker applying constant pressure in College Football Playoff victories over Ohio State and TCU. Walker picked up his first sack in the win over the Horned Frogs. Georgia pretty much brings back the entire front seven aside from Jalen Carter. Georgia will ask the likes of Nazir Stackhouse, Bear Alexander, Mykel Williams and Jamon Dumas-Johnson to wreak havoc in the front seven. Smith talked about who could replace him in the line-up next season and pointed to Dumas-Johnson and Mondon. They will do this from a leadership standpoint.

As for replacing Smith as the outside linebacker, consider the energetic former Bulldog eager to see who steps up. Related: Nolan Smith identifies Georgia football leaders for the 2023 season: 10 and 2 to bring the juice I can’t wait, said Smith. I’m excited to see those guys play. I will be on the sidelines at the first game. I will not have the same role. I’m probably going to sit in jeans, relax. I think 10 and two are really going to take over that. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

