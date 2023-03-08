WTA and CVC team up to boost revenue from women’s tennis





The women’s professional tennis tour launched a commercial venture with CVC Capital Partners on Tuesday to boost revenue for the sport, with the investment manager contributing $150 million for a 20% stake in what will become known as WTA Ventures LLC. “It is clear that the ambition is to substantially grow professional women’s tennis, to increase our profile, value and prize money,” said WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon. “This arrangement will certainly allow us to create more investment opportunities for our players and our tournaments.” He said the new entity is completely separate from St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA Inc., which oversees the tour itself and will manage all of the sport’s commercial activities, including rights for broadcast, data, gaming, sponsorship, licenses and NFTs. . Editors’ Picks “We can hopefully start getting more audiences and more engaged fans,” said Simon. “That will then drive the asset value of each of those properties through audience growth.” In late 2021, Simon announced that the WTA would suspend all of its tournaments – including the season-ending WTA Finals – held in China over safety concerns for former player Peng Shuai, which cost the tour millions of dollars. . That anti-competition ban in China remains in effect; Simon said a decision will be made at the end of March on where this season’s WTA Finals will be held. He called the CVC investment “completely unrelated to any of those issues.” Simon also said that the agreement announced Tuesday “does not in any way prohibit us from continuing to have discussions with the ATP (men’s tennis tour) and potentially closing a larger deal with the affected ATP.” CVC says on its website that it is a “global alternative investment manager” with more than 137 billion euros ($145 billion) in assets under management. It has worked with Formula 1, European football leagues, rugby, volleyball and other sports. The WTA-CVC partnership has been in the works for some time, from initial draft to work to close the deal over the past 12 months. ‘It’s been a long journey,’ said Simon.

