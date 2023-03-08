Connect with us

Play table tennis at UTS Table Tennis Club, Sydney, NSW

We are a table tennis association that organizes two weekly sessions where you can come and play with other players! Players of all levels are welcome!UTS Table Tennis Club is a sports association that organizes weekly table tennis sessions and occasionally holds tournaments. We welcome all players whether you play table tennis recreationally or competitively! UTS Table Tennis aims to promote table tennis as a fun and competitive sport in the wider community. Our aim is to provide quality table tennis areas such as tables, bats and balls.

Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

UTSTTC session fee (for non-members) $7.00This session fee is for one table tennis session. This session fee is for non-members. There is also a session fee for members, which can be found on the previous page. page. Only pay for one session at a time.UTSTTC session fee (for members) $5.00This session rate is for one table tennis session. This session rate is for members. There is also a session rate for non-members, which can be found on the previous page. page. Only pay for one session at a time.

Phone: 12345678

UTS multi-purpose sports hall, Harris Street, Ultimo, Sydney, NSW, 2007

