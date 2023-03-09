ESPN covers the main storyline heading into spring football for Texas A&M





The 2023 college football season will be here before you know it, but anticipating all the summer mayhem and news dumps that are sure to prepare you for what should be a highly entertaining campaign, Spring Football is already underway for nearly every FBS program in the country to give a preview of what we can see from a lineup perspective ahead of the regular season. For Texas A&M, their April 15 Maroon and White spring game will not only introduce a host of new talent from the underrated recruiting class of 2023, but also provide much-needed tape in evaluating key areas on offense and defense, while weak spots are identified, especially with regard to the linebacker depth chart. This week, ESPN writers Chris Low and Harry Lyles Jr. have released their own comprehensive SEC preview of spring football, specifically listing Texas A&M’s biggest storyline and incoming players to watch through both the transfer portal and recruiting. As for their Top storyline, no surprise as both agreed that now sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s first year as a full-time starter, combined with the return of Wide receiver Ainias Smith and the hiring of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator led the discussion : No one in College Station wants to go through what the Aggies did a year ago. They finished 5-7, lost at home to Appalachian State, lost six straight games at one point and had a handful of their most coveted signers of the No. 1-ranked drawing class of 2022 run into trouble off the field and ultimately left the program. So finding some solidarity and regaining their focus will be paramount for the Aggies this spring. Talented quarterback Conner Weigman is back and Texas A&M got a pleasant surprise when receiver Ainias Smith decided to return to school. What does the attack look like in 2023 after a bad year last season? After Jimbo Fisher called his own plays in the past, he didn’t sit around knocking this offseason. He brought in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino, one of the top playcallers in the industry, and is handing those duties over to him. Story continues In discussing who will be the most influential newcomer this season, Low and Lyles Jr. the transfer portal and recruitment route with their choices: Texas A&M added what should be immediate help at cornerback in the portal with the addition of North Carolinas Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit who played for the Tar Heels for the past three seasons. And in the event of a violation, freshmen run back Ruben Owens has the versatility and speed to fit Petrino’s attack perfectly. Owens signed with Texas A&M after originally committing to Louisville. After cornerback, Myles Jones moved to Duke and cornerback Jaylon Jones departed for the NFL, the addition of a veteran vet like Tony Grimes is as plug-and-play as you can get at this stage, and while the Aggies running back could end the room as a three-headed monster consisting of Amari Daniels , LeVeon Moss, and 2023 5-Star recruit Reuben Owens, the freshman could become one of the more dynamic playmakers in his first season compared to his counterparts. While the possibilities are endless for what Bobby Petrino could add to this offense compared to DJ Durkin’s make-or-break season in charge of defense, head coach Jimbo Fisher has a lot on his plate, yet a ton of tools in his pocket. belt to get the job done in 2023. Contact/follow us @AggiesWire on Twittereh, and like our page Facebook to follow the continued coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and views. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty More! Buzz Williams named AP SEC Coach of the Year Social media reaction to Aggies win after 16 innings 2024 4-Star Quarterback Air Noland receives crystal ball to land with Texas A&M Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire

