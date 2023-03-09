Sports
Who will be leading the way at the Paribas Open in Indian Wells this year?
The BNP Paribas opened begins this week as professional tennis comes to a crossroads, navigating an uncertain future without the great Big Three rivalry of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the men’s side and without Serena Williams charisma and historic achievements to set standards set for women.
Stars appear, peak, fall. It’s the cycle of athletic life on the field, ice, field or field. But as the main draw kicks off at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Wednesday, the sport is facing the absence, permanent or temporary, of many of its most recognizable stars from one of its biggest stages.
Tennis desperately needs successful, magnetic players to fill the void as an exceptional generation dies out. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, last year’s US Open men’s champion at age 19, and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who won the women’s titles at Indian Wells and the US Open last year, are leading the talk of the next generation, but have not lost their longevity proven. They would move the conversation forward significantly by winning at Indian Wells where they are all No. 1.
Williams, who would rather evolve than retire, retired last year with 23 Grand Slam titles. Naomi Osaka, seemingly poised for a stellar career after winning four Slam titles, was slowed down by mental health issues. She is now taking time off while pregnant. Ash Barty retired last year after winning her third Slam championship in her native Australia.
The male landscape is also dramatically different. Federer retired last year with 20 Grand Slam titles. Plagued by frequent injuries, Nadal has a leg problem that will keep him out of the Indian Wells and Miami hard-court events. He will fall outside the top 10 after Indian Wells for the first time since April 2005.
Djokovic, who recently broke Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks at No. 1 when he hit 378, pulled out of Indian Wells after being denied a waiver from government regulations requiring non-citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the U.S. enter. will likely be withdrawn for the US Open, where he could break his tie with Nadal with 22 Slam titles each, but his absence this week will add to the big loss tennis has taken since the Big Three became the Big Two. And, at Indian Wells, a big zero.
Our greatest curse and also our greatest blessing is the dominance of these three great players. These guys are legends, said Paul Annacone, a former tour player who provides commentary for the Tennis Channel and helps the coach defend Indian Wells champ Taylor Fritz.
What we were used to now has never been seen before in the history of the game. You have three guys who have over 60 major titles combined. That’s the most ridiculous thing in tennis history, Annacone added. Were used to that. It feels normal because we’ve seen that for the past decade and a half or two.
Welcome to a new normal. Which won’t be too bad if players grab the avenues open to them in Slams and tournaments like Indian Wells, which is widely regarded as the fifth major. There is room for new faces at the top.
Some are well on their way in that journey, including Swiatek, seeded No. 1 and favorite to defend her title. No. 3 Jessica Pegula is the top ranked American woman. Coco Gauff, seeded No. 6, is in the same bottom quarter of the draw as No. 2 seeded and recent Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka. Somewhere out there is someone who will end a Grand Slam singles drought among American men dating back to Andy Roddick’s US Open victory in 2003.
Nostalgia is fine, but anticipation is also powerful. It’s also very exciting now conversely to see the possibility of, Who’s next? Annacone said. Now, as a tennis fan, I wonder: which one of you is capable? And for me that is exciting. It’s exciting as a fan. Intrinsically for me, as a coach, it’s exciting because I get to watch to see who can best manage that environment.
Who among you can handle that possibility and can’t necessarily handle the physical skill it takes? I think there are a lot of players who can handle that. But I think there are very few who can deal with the mental expectation and the mental pressure, and I think whoever does that best will be the one who comes forward.
That person could be Alcaraz, who proved his mental and physical stamina at the US Open last year. But he’s been troubled by a hamstring injury that has seen him skip a tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, and an exhibition in Las Vegas, leaving his fitness unclear.
The last man standing could also be Daniil Medvedev, who last year became the first man other than Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Andy Murray to be ranked No. 1 in the world since 2004. Ranked number 5, he drives 14 races. winning streak including a win over Djokovic last week in Dubai and three titles in a row.
It could also be Fritz, who is ranked No. 5 best in the world and placed No. 4 at Indian Wells. Annacone is biased, of course, but said he thinks the Southern California native is willing to step up after winning the title last year, reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals, winning a tournament in Tokyo and advancing to the semi-finals at the year-end tour event.
I think he tops the ranks of all young boys in the ability to manage big moments, trust himself in big moments and play his best tennis in big moments, Annacone said.
The sooner such players appear on both tours, the better. Not to make anyone forget about Williams or the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic rivalry, but to honor them by striving for their level of excellence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2023-03-06/paribas-open-indian-wells-carlos-alcaraz-iga-swiatek-taylor-fritz
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who will be leading the way at the Paribas Open in Indian Wells this year?
- Mexico kidnapping: Victim’s mother reveals what her daughter said about the murders
- Opioids Leading Cause of Poisoning Deaths in Children, Study Finds
- ESPN covers the main storyline heading into spring football for Texas A&M
- Parker receives a big bid for NCAA Championships
- Play table tennis at UTS Table Tennis Club, Sydney, NSW
- Jake Tapper checks Fox News’ account of the January 6 attack
- WTA and CVC team up to boost revenue from women’s tennis
- Strong NFL group performances only illustrate what Georgia football needs to replace at an outside linebacker
- Connectivity Innovators Headline at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Venturelab
- Indie Film Studio A24 Buys Off-Broadway Theater | Smart News
- Lord Reels in Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Week Nod