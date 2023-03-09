Daily briefing March 7: Signal shift reserve denials; capital lupine hill in danger





Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, Sunday through Thursday. Senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur and environmental reporter Sue Surkes join host Jessica Steinberg for today’s podcast. Rettig Gur unpacks the latest series of protests by IDF reservists, from pilots to regular reservists, and what they mean in terms of national defense and further divisions in Israeli society. Surkes discusses the stretch of Israel’s Mediterranean coast after the tar spill two years ago, and the funding needed to continue to protect the coastline. She also looks at a popular urban nature spot in Jerusalem called Lupine Hill for its sprawling blue lupine flowers in spring, which is currently under threat from development by an extensive police complex. Steinberg talks about the slow local growth of pickleball, a game that combines badminton, squash and table tennis and is mainly played by retirees, along with walking football, for those who enjoy team sports but don’t want to run around so much. Articles discussed include: IDF chief warns Netanyahu reservist protest refusals could spread in army Tarred and Blinded: Anatomy of the Oil Spill That Closed Israel’s Beaches Court halts major Jerusalem Hills urban plan, orders environmental assessment Kibbutz pickleballers have a ball as they court more team members Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing atitunes,Spotify,Player FM,Google Playor wherever you get your podcasts from. Watch yesterday’s Daily Briefing episode:

