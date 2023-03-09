Alabama football coach on proposed clock rule changes





The NCAA Football Rules Commission announced three proposed changes to timing in games in early March that now must be approved by the NCAA’s Game Rules Oversight Panel in April. The three proposed rule changes: The game clock does not stop after a first down Teams cannot call consecutive timeouts Sanctions at the end of the first and third quarters would carry over to the opening of the next quarter. These rule changes are “designed to continue the effort to control the flow of play and encourage more consistent game management,” the NCAA wrote in a March 3 press release. In a recent sit-down interview with Sports IllustratedAlabama football coach Nick Saban offered his thoughts on these proposed changes, as well as one that was not advanced, per SI, that would have resulted in the clock not stopping after an incompleteness. “I’m kind of a first timer, but I’m an old NFL guy,” said Saban. “I’m not much in favor of the incomplete pass. You throw a pass 50 yards downfield, it takes people time to come back, and now the clock is running?” Saban said if you ask fans, they think it takes too long to pause the game to replay. “What the NFL has done, where the guy doesn’t go and always have to look into the thing and have that decision made quickly by video review, I think that would help,” said Saban. “I lived in the NFL where you had to throw the flag there [to challenge]. You don’t have time. Unless it’s an obvious mistake you really don’t have time between games and if the other team knows there’s a controversy they move fast so you have less time. Saban commented that he likes the college system better, but would like to see it implemented differently. Then SI asked Saban if he was against the challenges of coaches. He said he didn’t like it in the NFL. ALABAMA BASKETBALL:Why Alabama Basketball No. 1 Will or Won’t Win the 2023 SEC Tournament NICK SABAN:Nick Saban questions SEC’s 3 permanent opponents proposed for Alabama’s 2024 football schedule

