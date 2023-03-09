A&T wins opener, loses second game of doubleheader

Next game: Quinnipiac University 3/10/2023 | afternoon Mar. 10 (Fri) / afternoon Quinnipiac University History

EAST GREENBORO The North Carolina A&T softball team on Wednesday won the home opener 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader played at the Lady Aggies Softball Complex against Detroit Mercy. The Aggies lost the second game 4-2 to the Titans.

The Aggies scheduled their home opener for February 10 as part of a tournament they hosted. However, officials canceled the tournament pending inclement weather, forcing the Aggies to wait until Wednesday to play at home for the first time during the 2023 season.

A&T gave the home fans a strong pitching performance on Tuesday. sophomore Joey Barkhimer and senior Kayla Douglas combined for a three-hitter against the Titans. Barkhimer got the start and went 2 1/3 innings ahead, giving up two and two walks and striking out one. Douglas got one out in the third inning, and the bases got loaded, throwing the Aggies out the inning without the Titans scoring a run.

Douglas threw her way out of a basesloaded jam in the fourth before giving up an unearned run on an A&T fielding error after giving up an one-out double in the fifth. However, Douglas (W, 1-6) settled down and retired the Titans in order in the sixth and seventh to earn her first career win.

The Aggies offense gained momentum when he was a junior Alyxx Estrada single, and sophomore Desiana Patmon double to put runners on second and third to start the third. Reigning Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Rookie of the Week, Sierra Baldwin then hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Estrada, but Patmon was doubled on second. To graduate Jay Deese ended the inning with a strikeout.

The Titans tied the game at 1 with their unearned run in the fifth before the Aggies gave Douglas some safety runs in the bottom of the fifth. freshman Gabriel Williams hit an one-out single through the right side before stealing the second to get into scoring position. Estrada then tripled down the right field line and Williams scored.

Estrada scored on the play when Detroit Mercy pitcher Olvia Warrington paid no attention to Estrada at third as she, Warrington, walked back to the circle. It enabled Estrada to steal home for a 3-1 Aggies lead. Estrada went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Douglas took over from there before the Aggies opened Game 2 with freshmen Amaya Candle (1-1) in the circle. Kearse also had a strong pitching outing, but took the loss after pitching six innings and giving up three runs on four hits.

A&T took a 1-0 lead in the second game thanks to an RBI double by Baldwin that Patmon scored. Alison Donaugh tied the game at 1 on a sacrifice fly to center in the fifth. But Jaiden Lara delivered the biggest blow of the game with a two-run home run to center left to give Detroit Mercy a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

But the Aggies fought back in their sixth as Estrada hit a lead-off double before Baldwin hit an one-out single to left that sent Estrada to third and Baldwin to second on the throw into the infield. Deese then hit a ground ball to the first which Lara picked up and shot home to throw Estrada out. But Deese moved into second and Baldwin came home on the throw to put the Aggies within a run, 3-2. But freshmen Megan Ellis jumped out to end the threat.

Douglas relieved Kearse in the seventh and gave up back-to-back singles and a sacrifice bunt to put runners on third and second with one out. A passed ball enabled Jordyn Chapman to score to give the Titans a 4–2 lead before a pop-out and groundout ended the inning.

The Aggies tied the game at the plate in its seventh with two outs after Barkhimer singled, but Willams grounded out to end the game. The victory went to Chloe Spitzer after a four-strikeout complete game.